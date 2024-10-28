Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Dubai, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

 

 

DUBAI, October 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 4:00 PM Oslo Time / 7:00 PM Dubai Time on November 7, 2024 to discuss operating results for the third quarter of 2024. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on November 7, 2024. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com

To access the conference call, click on the Call Link following the instructions below. 

  1. Click on the Call Link and complete the online registration form.
  2. Once the registration is complete you will receive an email confirmation with the call details (dial-in and a unique PIN to join the call).
  3. You will have two options to join the call.
    1. Dial-In Option: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
    2. Call Me Option: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.

Please call five minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed via Webcast Link.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3f198530d1ee42e386c22ba7cba67366

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. www.vantagedrilling.com


