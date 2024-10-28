HF Foods Announces CEO Transition

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, today announced the appointment of Felix Lin as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Lin assumes the role of CEO, in addition to his current roles of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Lin replaces HF Foods’ previous CEO, Peter Zhang. The leadership transition is not due to any disagreement with Mr. Zhang regarding the Company’s financial reporting, policies or practices. Mr. Zhang remains on the Board of Directors.

With extensive experience in operational management and financial strategy, Mr. Lin has been a pivotal leader at HF Foods for the past five years, contributing significantly through his roles on both the management team and the Board of Directors. In addition to his current roles of President and COO, he was previously a member of the Board of Directors and has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer. His contributions have been key in executing the Company’s transformation plan.

“Felix has been instrumental in shaping HF Foods’ strategic direction and operational execution as a core member of our executive team,” said Charlotte Westfall, HF Foods’ Lead Independent Director. “He has been a key decision-maker here at HF Foods, having already guided many of our most significant initiatives. Felix’s depth and breadth of experience, combined with his intimate knowledge of the business, will help lead the Company as Interim CEO during this critical time.”

Prior to HF Foods, Mr. Lin served as Vice President for Blue Bird Corporation, a leading school bus manufacturer in North America, where he oversaw human resources, corporate and operations training, government relations, compliance and strategy. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lin held leadership roles in Finance, Manufacturing Operations, Supply Chain and worked as a key member of the China and Middle East business development team for Blue Bird Corporation under Cerberus Capital Management, LLP. He served as an Independent Board Member for HF Foods from November 2019 to April 2022, where he served as Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Special Investigation Committee.

“I am grateful to the Board for this opportunity, and am excited to continue to build upon our strong foundation alongside our exceptional leadership team,” Mr. Lin said. “The relationships we’ve built with our best-in-class general managers, suppliers and customers have been central to our success, and they will remain crucial as we fortify our industry-leading position and capabilities. Through our continued focus on our transformation plan, we look forward to driving long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

