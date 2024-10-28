A2P Messaging Market Projected to Reach USD 106.12 Billion by 2032 | Growing demand for seamless communication, with the rise of mobile technology | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A2P Messaging Market Size Analysis:

“According to recent research, the A2P Messaging Market was valued at USD 70.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 106.12 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.73% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Growth Factors of the A2P Messaging Market

The increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet has led to a significant rise in mobile communication, creating a conducive environment for A2P messaging. Businesses are leveraging A2P messaging to enhance customer engagement, deliver personalized messages, and streamline communication processes. This trend is particularly prominent in sectors such as retail, banking, healthcare, and hospitality. The demand for automated communication solutions is on the rise. Organizations are increasingly adopting A2P messaging for customer service automation, enabling them to respond to inquiries and provide information promptly. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also enhances operational efficiency.

Furthermore, shift towards digital communication channels, with businesses seeking innovative ways to connect with their customers. A2P messaging has emerged as a crucial tool for delivering timely information, such as updates on services, promotions, and health-related messages. The growing emphasis on customer-centric approaches is expected to drive the adoption of A2P messaging solutions in the coming years.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Twilio Inc. (Twilio Programmable Messaging, Twilio Conversations)

Sinch AB (Sinch MessageMedia, Sinch SMS API)

Infobip Ltd. (Infobip SMS API, Infobip Conversations)

Tata Communications (Tata Messaging Hub, Tata Global SIP Connect)

Route Mobile Limited (Route SMS Hub, Route OTT Messaging)

Nexmo (Vonage) (Nexmo SMS API, Vonage Conversations API)

Syniverse Technologies (Syniverse Messaging Gateway, Syniverse CPaaS)

Kaleyra Inc. (Kaleyra SMS API, Kaleyra Voice Solutions)

Silverstreet (Silverstreet SMS, Silverstreet MMS Gateway)

Clickatell (Clickatell SMS Gateway, Clickatell Platform API)

A2P Messaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 70.01 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 106.12 Bn CAGR CAGR of 4.73% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022



• The global increase in smartphone penetration and mobile internet usage contributes to the growth of A2P messaging services, especially in emerging markets.



• A2P messaging is widely used for transaction confirmations, alerts, and authentication in sectors like e-commerce, banking, and healthcare, leading to an increase in messaging volumes.

Market Segmentation

By Component

In 2023, the platform segment dominated the A2P messaging market and held over 60% of the overall market share. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing adoption of messaging platforms by businesses to manage their customer communication effectively. A2P messaging platforms offer a wide range of features, including message analytics, delivery tracking, and integration with other communication channels, making them an attractive choice for enterprises. The rising need for advanced analytics to measure the effectiveness of messaging campaigns further fuels the growth of this segment.

By Vertical

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as the leader in the A2P messaging market in 2023, capturing around 26% of the market share. The BFSI sector relies heavily on A2P messaging for transaction alerts, customer notifications, and promotional campaigns. As financial institutions prioritize customer engagement and security, the demand for A2P messaging solutions continues to grow. Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements within the BFSI sector necessitate timely communication with customers, further driving the adoption of A2P messaging.

Other significant verticals contributing to the A2P messaging market include retail, healthcare, and travel & tourism. Retailers utilize A2P messaging for order confirmations, promotional messages, and customer feedback, while healthcare providers use it for appointment reminders and patient notifications. The travel industry employs A2P messaging to send booking confirmations, flight updates, and travel alerts, showcasing the versatility of A2P messaging across various sectors.

By Deployment

In 2023, the cloud deployment segment accounted for a revenue share of over 56% in the A2P messaging market. The increasing preference for cloud-based solutions can be attributed to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of implementation. Organizations are increasingly migrating their A2P messaging operations to the cloud to benefit from reduced infrastructure costs and enhanced flexibility. Cloud-based A2P messaging solutions allow businesses to easily manage and scale their messaging capabilities in response to fluctuating customer demands.

A2P Messaging Market Segmentation:

By Component

Platform

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By SMS Traffic

National

Cross-border

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional Campaigns

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Services

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Travel & Tourism

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the A2P messaging market in 2023, accounting for a significant revenue share. Factors such as increasing smartphone penetration, rising internet usage, and a growing focus on digital transformation are driving the demand for A2P messaging solutions in countries like China and India. Governments and enterprises in the region are making significant investments in digital communication technologies, further propelling the growth of the A2P messaging market. The need for effective customer engagement and operational efficiency in various sectors, including retail and BFSI, is expected to enhance the adoption of A2P messaging in the region.

The North American region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of established telecommunications infrastructure, widespread smartphone adoption, and a strong emphasis on digital communication. The region is home to numerous leading A2P messaging solution providers, contributing to the rapid growth of the market. Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements in sectors like BFSI and healthcare have prompted organizations to adopt A2P messaging for effective customer communication.





Recent Developments

In 2023, Twilio launched a new A2P messaging solution aimed at providing businesses with enhanced capabilities for customer engagement through automated messaging workflows and advanced analytics.

In 2024, Sinch announced the expansion of its A2P messaging services into new markets in Asia-Pacific, emphasizing its commitment to supporting businesses with effective communication tools.

