Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 43 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Accumulated until 18/10/2024 271,187 557.22 151,111,201   
Monday, 21 October 2024 1,700 580.24 986,408   
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 1,700 576.40 979,880   
Wednesday, 23 October 2024 1,800 574.35 1,033,830   
Thursday, 24 October 2024 1,800 574.17 1,033,506   
Friday, 25 October 2024 1,700 570.37 969,629   
In the period 21/10/2024 - 25/10/2024 8,700 575.09 5,003,253   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 25/10/2024 279,887 557.78 156,114,454   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,890,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.56% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.   
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

