Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 43 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 18/10/2024
|271,187
|557.22
|151,111,201
|Monday, 21 October 2024
|1,700
|580.24
|986,408
|Tuesday, 22 October 2024
|1,700
|576.40
|979,880
|Wednesday, 23 October 2024
|1,800
|574.35
|1,033,830
|Thursday, 24 October 2024
|1,800
|574.17
|1,033,506
|Friday, 25 October 2024
|1,700
|570.37
|969,629
|In the period 21/10/2024 - 25/10/2024
|8,700
|575.09
|5,003,253
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 25/10/2024
|279,887
|557.78
|156,114,454
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,890,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.56% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
