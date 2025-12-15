Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 5 December 2025 198,400 597.72 118,588,339 Monday, 8 December 2025 400 613.92 245,568 Tuesday, 9 December 2025 500 615.09 307,545 Wednesday, 10 December 2025 500 618.99 309,495 Thursday, 11 December 2025 500 617.69 308,845 Friday, 12 December 2025 500 618.82 309,410 In the period 8 December 2025 - 12 December 2025 2,400 617.03 1,480,863 Accumulated until 12 December 2025 200,800 597.95 120,069,202 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,242,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.97% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

