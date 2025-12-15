Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2025

 Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 5 December 2025198,400597.72118,588,339  
Monday, 8 December 2025400613.92245,568  
Tuesday, 9 December 2025500615.09307,545  
Wednesday, 10 December 2025500618.99309,495  
Thursday, 11 December 2025500617.69308,845  
Friday, 12 December 2025500618.82309,410  
In the period 8 December 2025 - 12 December 20252,400617.031,480,863  
Accumulated until 12 December 2025200,800597.95120,069,202  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,242,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.97% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

