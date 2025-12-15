Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 5 December 2025
|198,400
|597.72
|118,588,339
|Monday, 8 December 2025
|400
|613.92
|245,568
|Tuesday, 9 December 2025
|500
|615.09
|307,545
|Wednesday, 10 December 2025
|500
|618.99
|309,495
|Thursday, 11 December 2025
|500
|617.69
|308,845
|Friday, 12 December 2025
|500
|618.82
|309,410
|In the period 8 December 2025 - 12 December 2025
|2,400
|617.03
|1,480,863
|Accumulated until 12 December 2025
|200,800
|597.95
|120,069,202
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,242,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.97% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments