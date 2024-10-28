GTreasury Wins Euromoney’s ‘Best FX Tech Provider for Corporates’ Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that the company has been named the Best FX Tech Provider for Corporates in Euromoney’s 2024 Foreign Exchange Awards. The recognition underscores GTreasury’s commitment to innovation and excellence in providing cutting-edge foreign exchange solutions that address the complex and evolving needs of modern businesses.

“We’re proud that our best-in-class FX solution—built for the office of the CFO and corporate treasury teams—has earned this highly respected recognition from Euromoney,” says Ben Hipwell, group product manager, GTreasury. “Over the past year, we’ve seen a marked increase in customer demand for cutting-edge FX capabilities, and we’ve been able to meet those requirements head on and deliver customers significant financial benefits.”

GTreasury’s world-class treasury and risk management platform provides treasury and finance teams with a powerful and data orchestrated ecosystem that includes solutions built to minimize foreign currency exposure risk. The platform’s modular solution architecture allows companies to configure their FX risk management approach to their specific requirements, whether they’re multinational corporations dealing with multiple currencies or growing businesses expanding into international markets.

Key features of GTreasury’s award-winning FX risk management solution includes:

Comprehensive exposure management: GTreasury’s FX solution module enables customers to manage the full lifecycle of foreign currency exposures and derivatives from a single source of truth. This centralized approach simplifies data collection, improves visibility, and enhances decision-making processes.

Customizable reporting and dashboards: Users can create tailored reports and interactive dashboards, facilitating clear communication of FX positions and performance to stakeholders across the organization.



“In a volatile global economy, effective FX risk management is more crucial than ever for corporate financial health,” said Hipwell. “Our solution not only helps companies mitigate currency risks, but also uncovers opportunities for strategic advantage. We’re committed to ensuring that our customers always have access to the most advanced tools in the market.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the pioneer and global leader in Advanced Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO. For nearly 40 years, GTreasury has delivered industry-leading solutions spanning cash, payments, debt, derivatives, investments, and exposures across a scalable suite of fit-for-purpose solutions. Trusted by over 800 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).