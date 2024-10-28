Willo Appoints Eric Goodman as Vice President of Business Development 

DECATUR, Ala., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company, LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems, announced the appointment of Eric Goodman as Vice President of Business Development. Goodman’s deep expertise in managing high-security projects will play a key role in advancing Willo’s mission to deliver cutting-edge safety solutions and locking systems tailored to the unique needs of correctional facilities.

In his new role, Goodman will lead business development initiatives, strengthen client partnerships, and expand Willo’s market presence in the corrections and public safety sectors. His extensive background in managing multi-million-dollar detention facility projects makes him uniquely qualified to support Willo's clients in improving facility safety and security.

Goodman’s impressive career spans over 30 years, managing projects ranging from $100 million to over $1 billion, including complex, high-security environments like federal correctional institutions, jails, detention centers, and juvenile facilities. His leadership in major critical government infrastructure projects underscores his ability to deliver excellence under the most demanding conditions.

“Eric’s deep understanding of corrections and facility construction, combined with his strong relationships in the industry, make him the ideal fit to lead our business development efforts,” said Dave Wood, CEO of Willo Products. “His extensive knowledge and problem-solving approach will help us work more closely with federal, state, and local correctional leaders to provide locking system technologies that meet the evolving security needs of the industry.”

Prior to joining Willo, Goodman served as Vice President of Owner’s Representation at CGL Companies, where he provided management, technical advice and client relations for numerous large-scale new construction projects with various state and county agencies. He played a pivotal role in securing key contracts and ensuring client satisfaction, ensuring that his recommendations provide reliable, long-term security and safety for the facility, staff, and residents.

In addition to his project management expertise, Goodman has a strong foundation in security system design and implementation, assisting government agencies with locks, doors, and surveillance systems. His knowledge and insight will be crucial as Willo Products continues to expand its retrofit solutions and innovative locking technologies.

For more information about Willo and its industry-leading cell door locking systems, visit www.willoproducts.com.

About Willo Products Company: ​Founded in​ 1945, ​Willo Products​ provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo Products locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are in use in more than 1,500 jails in the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, replacement control panels, and The Willo Wedge, the industry’s only patented locking system, to State, County, and Municipal facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts, service, and preventative maintenance solutions.

