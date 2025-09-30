Willo Products Continues Driving Innovation in Detention Locking Systems After 80 Years in Business

DECATUR, Ala., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems, is proud to announce that 2025 marks the company’s 80-year anniversary. For decades, Willo has safeguarded correctional environments across the country, providing engineered solutions that protect the lives of officers and residents alike. As the company enters its ninth decade, it remains more committed than ever to advancing safety through innovation.

Founded in 1945, Willo has evolved from a regional metal fabricator into an industry-leading provider of specialized security solutions trusted by jails, prisons, and detention facilities across the U.S. and beyond. Renowned for its reliable, high-quality designs, tamper-resistant locking systems, and unmatched customer service, Willo continues to set the standard for innovation in the industry.

“Our 80-year anniversary is not just a celebration of history but a testament to the dedication and resilience required to endure,” said Russell Roberts, President, Willo Products. “While many companies in our industry have come and gone, Willo has thrived by consistently placing customer needs, innovative engineering, and long-term value at the heart of our mission. We are deeply grateful to our customers and employees for their trust and support, which have made this milestone and our future possible.”

Throughout its history, Willo has set new benchmarks for detention security. From pioneering retrofit sliding device and door control solutions that save facilities millions in replacement costs, to introducing patented, tamper-resistant technologies like the Willo Wedge®, Wedge Surface Max™, and Wedge Slim™, the company has consistently delivered products that improve safety, reduce liability, and extend the life of critical infrastructure.

Willo’s success is also rooted in its unwavering dedication to quality and service. By collaborating closely with correctional administrators, architects, contractors, and facility maintenance teams, the company has earned a reputation for reliability and trust. This customer-first approach has enabled Willo to adapt quickly to evolving challenges in the corrections sector, whether through retrofits, sliding-door systems, relay-based door controls, or entirely new product innovations.

As Willo looks to the future, the focus remains clear: driving innovation that addresses the challenges correctional leaders face today while anticipating the needs of tomorrow.

“We are proud of our history, but we are even more excited about the future,” said Dave Wood, CEO, Willo Products. “Willo’s 80-year milestone is not just a reflection of where we have been but serves as a springboard to where we are going.”

About Willo Products Company: Founded in 1945, Willo Products provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo Products locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are in use in more than 1,500 jails in the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, replacement control panels, and The Willo Wedge, the industry’s only patented locking system, to State, County, and Municipal facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts, service, and preventative maintenance solutions.

