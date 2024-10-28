Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 21 to 25 October 2024

Paris, 28 October 2024, 06:00pm



Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 21 to 25 October 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 21 and 25 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,926 24.8716 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/10/2024 FR0013269123 18,222 25.0016 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/10/2024 FR0013269123 236 24.9000 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/10/2024 FR0013269123 32,134 25.0057 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,934 24.9800 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/10/2024 FR0013269123 17,445 24.7951 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,082 24.9595 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/10/2024 FR0013269123 32,115 24.8554 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,000 24.8600 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/10/2024 FR0013269123 19,645 24.8445 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,185 24.8602 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/10/2024 FR0013269123 35,343 24.8299 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,000 24.9800 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/10/2024 FR0013269123 18,500 25.0168 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,000 24.9800 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/10/2024 FR0013269123 36,000 25.0313 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,000 24.9800 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/10/2024 FR0013269123 19,000 24.8760 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,000 24.9200 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/10/2024 FR0013269123 28,469 24.9479 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 276,236 24.9247

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 21 to 25 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment