Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 21 to 25 October 2024

Paris, 28 October 2024, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 21 to 25 October 2024
In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 21 and 25 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|1,926
|24.8716
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|18,222
|25.0016
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|236
|24.9000
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|32,134
|25.0057
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|1,934
|24.9800
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|17,445
|24.7951
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,082
|24.9595
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|32,115
|24.8554
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,000
|24.8600
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|19,645
|24.8445
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,185
|24.8602
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|35,343
|24.8299
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,000
|24.9800
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|18,500
|25.0168
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,000
|24.9800
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|36,000
|25.0313
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|2,000
|24.9800
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|19,000
|24.8760
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|3,000
|24.9200
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/10/2024
|FR0013269123
|28,469
|24.9479
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|276,236
|24.9247
Detailed presentation per transaction
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 21 to 25 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment