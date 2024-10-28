Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 21 to 25 October 2024

Paris, 28 October 2024, 06:00pm
  

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 21 to 25 October 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 21 and 25 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/10/2024FR00132691231,92624.8716AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/10/2024FR001326912318,22225.0016CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/10/2024FR001326912323624.9000TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/10/2024FR001326912332,13425.0057XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/10/2024FR00132691231,93424.9800AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/10/2024FR001326912317,44524.7951CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/10/2024FR00132691232,08224.9595TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/10/2024FR001326912332,11524.8554XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/10/2024FR00132691232,00024.8600AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/10/2024FR001326912319,64524.8445CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/10/2024FR00132691232,18524.8602TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/10/2024FR001326912335,34324.8299XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/10/2024FR00132691232,00024.9800AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/10/2024FR001326912318,50025.0168CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/10/2024FR00132691232,00024.9800TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/10/2024FR001326912336,00025.0313XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/10/2024FR00132691232,00024.9800AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/10/2024FR001326912319,00024.8760CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/10/2024FR00132691233,00024.9200TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/10/2024FR001326912328,46924.9479XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL276,23624.9247 

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 21 to 25 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

