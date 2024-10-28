NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Medical and Investor Conferences in November

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present additional safety and efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 BROOKLYN study evaluating obicetrapib in patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, taking place November 16 – 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, NewAmsterdam announced that company management will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 19 – 21, 2024 in London. Details are as follows:

2024 AHA Scientific Sessions

Presentation Title: Safety and Efficacy of Obicetrapib in Patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (BROOKLYN)

Session Title: Late-Breaking Science 8: New Targets and New Treatments: Advances in Lipid Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, 2:14 p.m. – 2:26 p.m. CST (3:14 p.m. – 3:26 p.m. ET)

Presenter: Stephen Nicholls, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Director, Monash Victorian Heart Institute and Professor of Cardiology, Monash University

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 1:00pm GMT

Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, NewAmsterdam Pharma, John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Chief Scientific Officer, Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN trial, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company is conducting an additional Phase 3 pivotal trial BROADWAY, to evaluate obicetrapib as a monotherapy used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapies to provide additional LDL-lowering for CVD patients, and TANDEM, to evaluate obicetrapib and ezetimibe as a fixed-dose combination. The Company began enrolling patients in BROADWAY in January 2022 and in TANDEM in March 2024; completing enrollment of BROADWAY in July 2023, and TANDEM in July 2024. The Company also commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and non-elective coronary revascularization. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed dose combination with ezetimibe, for cardiovascular diseases have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Bryan Blatstein

P: 1-917-714-2609

bblatstein@spectrumscience.com

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com