Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Notice to Extraordinary General Meeting

Mowi ASA will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 November 2024. Please find attached the notice to the meeting, including proposal from the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee has been informed that the Chairman Ole-Eirik Lerøy wants to step down following a fifteen-year tenure with the company. It is the Nomination Committee's recommendation to the Extraordinary General Meeting that Ørjan Svanevik is elected as a new Chairman to Mowi’s Board of Directors to replace Mr. Lerøy.

The Nomination Committee would like to thank Ole-Eirik Lerøy for his long-standing service as Chairman and his significant contributions to Mowi.





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





