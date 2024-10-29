Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Witnesses Travel Demand Skyrocket for Riyadh Season 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Riyadh Season 2024 approaches, WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, is witnessing a significant rise in travel interest and bookings. The festival, part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, is drawing both local and international travelers, making it one of the region's most anticipated cultural and entertainment events.

Riyadh Season running from October 12, 2024, to early 2025, offers themed zones such as Boulevard World, highlighting global cultures, and Boulevard City, a hub for shopping and dining. Al-Suwaidi Park hosts cultural weeks, celebrating international communities and adding to the festival's lively atmosphere.

WINGIE has observed notable trends tied to the festival. Search volumes have increased by 24% compared to last year's event, indicating growing interest. Moreover, flight bookings surged by 81%, underscoring the festival's rising international appeal and contribution to local tourism. The festival’s popularity spans across countries, including Egypt, the UAE, Türkiye, Jordan, Italy, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Major global events like the IV Crown Showdown boxing match and the 6 Kings Slam tennis tournament, featuring stars such as Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, will draw sports fans worldwide. Other highlights include international culinary offerings, displays of traditional crafts, and sports events like the PFL Super Fights featuring Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira, along with the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship.

Riyadh Season supports local entrepreneurs, aligning with Saudi Arabia's economic growth and talent development goals, while blending entertainment, culture, and economic progress to boost Riyadh's status as a cultural hub.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com