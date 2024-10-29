29th October 2024
Announcement no. 90/2024
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2025 - updated
From 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S will not publish an interim report for the 1st quarter and 1st – 3rd quarter respectively. A company announcement will be published instead. On the following dates in 2025, notification will be sent to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:
Announcement of the 2024 results 26 February
Annual General Meeting 24 March
Company announcement for the first quarter 7 May
Interim report for the first half of 2025 19 August
Company announcement for the first nine months 29 October
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.