Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2025 - updated

| Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

                                
29th October 2024
Announcement no. 90/2024

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
                                                        
Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2025 - updated


From 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S will not publish an interim report for the 1st quarter and 1st – 3rd quarter respectively. A company announcement will be published instead. On the following dates in 2025, notification will be sent to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:

Announcement of the 2024 results                26 February        

Annual General Meeting                        24 March

Company announcement for the first quarter        7 May

Interim report for the first half of 2025                19 August

Company announcement for the first nine months        29 October

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S


Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.