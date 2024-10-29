BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, CNH and Iveco Group

renew long-term retail financing partnership

Paris, France / Basildon, England / Turin, Italy, 29th October 2024 – BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, a specialised business unit of BNP Paribas, together with CNH, a manufacturer of Agricultural and Construction Equipment, and Iveco Group N. V. (EXM: IVG), a manufacturer of trucks, vans, buses, defence vehicles and powertrain solutions, have agreed to renew their long-term retail financing partnership across Europe.

The successful collaboration among the organisations through the Joint Venture CNH Industrial Capital Europe has led to significant expansion since its inception in 1997 and now operates in nine countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom, under CNH Capital and IVECO CAPITAL branding. The partnership excels in offering leasing and financing solutions, including insurances and services, enabling CNH and Iveco Group customers to enhance their operational capabilities.

Neil Pein, CEO of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions: "We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with CNH and Iveco Group. This renewal underscores our dedication to delivering innovative, customised financial solutions to their retail customers. Our collaboration will continue to drive sustainable growth and success across the European market."

Douglas MacLeod, President of CNH Financial Services: "Our partnership with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions has been instrumental in supporting our financial services business growth and providing our customers with flexible financing options. We look forward to building on this successful collaboration and delivering even greater value to our customers."

Simone Olivati, President, Financial Services, Iveco Group: "This renewed partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy of offering comprehensive financial solutions to our customers. By leveraging BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions’ expertise, we can provide competitive financing options that meet the unique needs of our customers."

The partnership with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions continues to strengthen the market position of CNH’s and Iveco Group's commercial offerings, driving growth in equipment sales. Through the Joint Venture, CNH Capital and IVECO CAPITAL offer comprehensive financing options including purchase, rent and lease arrangements for CNH’s brand machinery and Iveco Group vehicles.

About BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

At BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, we offer capital efficient business equipment financing solutions in key sectors including agriculture, construction, transportation, materials handling, ICT, healthcare and green tech. Drawing on our proud 70-year history, our partners and clients rely on our market expertise, asset know-how and advisory services to propel their growth, transformation and transition to a low carbon circular economy. We are present in 17 countries across Europe and Turkey, employing over 3000 experts. We also offer vendor finance solutions in the USA and Canada in partnership with Bank of Montreal, and in China through Jiangsu Financial Leasing. In 2023, we advanced over €15.5 billion in asset finance and presently manage a €39.6 billion leased asset portfolio. BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions is fully owned by BNP Paribas and is positioned within the Group’s Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division. More information on leasingsolutions.bnpparibas.com

Media Contact:

For BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions:

Pauline Gourdel, Head of Corporate Communications

E: pauline.gourdel@bnpparibas.com

About CNH Capital

CNH Capital is the captive financial provider for the CNH family of brands, specializing in agricultural and construction equipment and technologies.

CNH Capital supports the CNH brands’ customers and dealers with a dedicated suite of financial solutions through various wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures, and vendor programs around the world.

More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhcapital.com

For CNH Capital:

Marzia Paciantoni, Financial Services EMEA, Communication and Branding

E: marzia.paciantoni@cnh.com

About IVECO CAPITAL

IVECO CAPITAL is the financial services brand of Iveco Group that offers a comprehensive range of solutions for the purchase, rent or lease of commercial and industrial vehicles, and buses. Customers can build their financial formula modulating financing, insurances and services (e.g., mobility service card, “ELEMENTS” maintenance and repair, uptime monitoring, services available on IVECO ON), to fit their always evolving needs. IVECO CAPITAL contributes value to its customers’ businesses, leveraging its long-standing presence in the market. It is a reliable partner to customers around the world, steadily offering easy access to its dynamic and innovative service ecosystem.

Discover more at: www.ivecocapital.com

Media Contact:

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

Chiara Levati, Tel: +39 349 9306763

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

