EMEA Micro Data Center Market Forecast Report 2023-2024 & 2031: Rise in Demand in Remote Areas and Sustainable Data Centers Bolster Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Micro Data Center Market Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Rack Type, Organization Size, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EMEA micro data center market size was valued at US$ 1.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.15 billion by 2031. It is estimated to record a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2031.



The micro data center market in Germany is projected to expand at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the growing digitalization and increasing demand for advanced learning platforms. The rising investment in the digitization of the retail sector in the country is boosting the demand for micro data centers, as this can help retailers with real-time data analytics and provide enhanced customer experiences.

Further, the growing demand for industrial automation and the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, significant initiatives taken by the government to promote digitalization and adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT in various industries, including retail, BFSI, and healthcare, are fueling the market growth.



The UK is witnessing tremendous growth in its healthcare sector. The National Health Service (NHS) is undergoing a financing reform to support the transformation of health and social care through technological applications such as high-speed connectivity and digital skills. To back this, the UK Government is making various investments in the digitization of the healthcare sector. For instance, in June 2022, the UK Government announced an investment of US$ 182.38 million (GBP 150 million) over the next three years to support social care and enable digital healthcare transformation.



Similarly, in October 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care announced an investment of US$ 36.40 million (GBP 30 million) in innovative technology for the NHS. Through this the government is modernizing medical technology by cutting waiting times, speeding up diagnosis, and improving patient treatment.

Such growing investment in the digitization of the healthcare industry is fueling the adoption of micro data centers in the country. Various hospitals are adopting micro data centers for scalable and effective real-time data access and storage. For instance, in June 2023, UK's Barnet Hospital announced that it had installed 42U Micro Data Centre 3 in the intensive care unit (ICU). The containerized facility has a capacity of up to 12 kW load and will provide network and communications services for the operational side of the ICU.



Based on application, the EMEA micro data center market is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The IT & telecom industry segment held the largest EMEA micro data center market share. Micro data centers have transformed the IT & telecom industry by offering a compact yet powerful solution for managing and storing data. In IT, micro data centers are being used to support edge computing, allowing for faster processing of data closer to the source, bringing down latency, and improving overall performance.

Telecom companies are also leveraging micro data centers to support 5G technology, enabling them to deploy infrastructure in locations where traditional data centers are not viable. These micro data centers are not only space-efficient but also provide the necessary computing power, storage, and networking capabilities, making them essential for the evolving needs of IT & telecom operations.

Companies Featured

Eaton Corp Plc

Cannon Technologies Ltd

SCHAFER Ausstattungssysteme GmbH

Rittal GmbH & Co KG

Delta Electronics Inc

Datwyler IT Infra GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Intellinet Network Solutions

Panduit

Legrand SA

Vertiv Group Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2023 1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2031 3.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Africa, Europe, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research



4. EMEA Micro Data Center Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Component Providers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Users

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.4 Premium Insights

4.4.1 Technology Analysis

4.4.1.1 UPS

4.4.1.2 Fire Suppression

4.4.1.3 Monitoring

4.4.1.4 Cooling

4.4.1.5 Remote Access

4.4.1.6 Others



5. EMEA Micro Data Center Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 EMEA Micro Data Center Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rise in Demand for Micro Data Centers in Remote Areas

5.2.2 Emergence of 5G

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Monitoring and Management of Micro Data Centers

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Data Centers

5.4.2 Growing Number of SMEs

5.5 Market Trends

5.5.1 Rising Demand for Edge Computing

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints



6. EMEA Micro Data Center Market - Market Analysis

6.1 EMEA Micro Data Center Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 EMEA Micro Data Center Market Forecast Analysis



7. EMEA Micro Data Center Market Analysis - by Rack Type

7.1 Single Rack

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Single Rack: EMEA Micro Data Center Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Multi Rack



8. EMEA Micro Data Center Market Analysis - by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Large Enterprises: EMEA Micro Data Center Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 SMEs



9. EMEA Micro Data Center Market Analysis - by Application

9.1 IT and Telecom

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 IT and Telecom: EMEA Micro Data Center Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Retail

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Others



10. EMEA Micro Data Center Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

11.3 Company Share Analysis

11.3.1 Company Share Analysis, Europe, 2023

11.3.2 Company Share Analysis, Middle East & Africa, 2023



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Collaboration, Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Product News & Company News



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pohlzw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment