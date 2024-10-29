BairesDev Named A Top Development Firm for its Outstanding Client Reviews in 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning software outsourcing company, has been recognized by The Manifest as one of the Most Reviewed Development Agencies (Globally) for 2024 . The Manifest’s annual award spotlights companies that excel in building trust and fostering strong relationships with their clients, based on the volume and quality of client reviews.

BairesDev placed among the top 15 companies for its number of earnest testimonials received over the past year across five different categories: Cognitive Computing, Machine Learning, Mobile App Publishing, Natural Language Processing, and Ruby on Rails. These recognitions across multiple categories reflect the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of industries and businesses.

“At BairesDev, every project is not just about delivering software; it’s about creating value and trust. Our success is deeply rooted in the relationships we’ve built with our clients and the innovative technologies we leverage to drive their growth,” said Luis Paiva, BairesDev’s Chief People & Customer Officer. “Being recognized by The Manifest in several innovative categories validates our approach and fuels our passion to continue transforming industries through AI and software development.”

BairesDev, renowned for its tech expertise across diverse industries, deploys a team of more than 4,000 specialists to deliver innovative, high-quality software solutions. Since 2009, the company has completed over 1,250 projects, achieving a Clutch Score of 4.9 over 5 . Leveraging a nearshore model, BairesDev’s teams operate in the same timezone as clients, facilitating real-time communication and efficient team integration. This approach has resulted in a 91% customer satisfaction rate and an average client relationship of over 3 years.

For more information about BairesDev and its services, visit bairesdev.com

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning software outsourcing company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J, and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

Media Contact

press@bairesdev.com

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a business news and how-to site that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality