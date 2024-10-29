SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (“Puma”) (NASDAQ: PBYI) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Click for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/puma-biotechnology/

Since February 2024, shares of Puma’s stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $7.25 per share to a current trading price of less than $3.00 per share, a decline of over $4.25 per share, or over 58% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Puma and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

Puma shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/puma-biotechnology/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.