Chorus Welcomes Kelsey Ganon as Marketing Communications Director

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chorus is excited to announce the appointment of Kelsey Ganon as its new Marketing Communications Director. With extensive experience in strategic marketing, branding, and communications, Kelsey brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in driving Chorus’s marketing initiatives, product launches, and brand presence.

Kelsey joins Chorus from Cambridge Consultants, where she served as Principal Marketing Manager for North America. In this role, she successfully established the company’s first regional marketing communications program, collaborating with C-suite leaders and industry partners to enhance brand awareness and support go-to-market strategies for a priority growth region. Her leadership resulted in the creation of multiple integrated marketing campaigns and a significant corporate rebranding effort.

“Bringing Kelsey on board marks a pivotal moment for Chorus as we plan to launch our first products into the marketplace,” said Ray DeSabato, CEO of Chorus. “Her proven track record in go-to-market planning and execution will help us connect with our audience and drive growth.”

Kelsey’s previous experience includes managing PR and communications strategies at Walker Sands and Porter Novelli, two prominent agencies in Boston, MA. She led campaigns across various sectors, enhancing client media relations and securing numerous media placements. Her ability to develop compelling narratives and content will be invaluable as Chorus continues to innovate and push boundaries in the tech landscape.

A graduate of Emerson College, Kelsey earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing communications, graduating summa cum laude. Her background in psychology further complements her marketing acumen, enabling her to understand and engage audiences more deeply.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Chorus,” said Kelsey. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our marketing efforts and help propel Chorus to new heights, as we seek to develop innovative technologies that ensure healthier indoor spaces for plants, people, and planet.”

Kelsey will be based at Chorus’s headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and will oversee all marketing communications, branding, and public relations efforts.

About Chorus

Chorus is a dynamic and innovative tech start-up committed to solving significant challenges facing our world. Chorus has invented the antimicrobial system that will eradicate pathogens in indoor spaces, leading to major benefits for people in occupied spaces, for crops in indoor agriculture, and for fresh food in cold storage applications. Our cutting-edge solutions cater to diverse markets, including commercial workplaces, residences, athletic facilities, cannabis cultivation facilities, food cold storage environments, and more. We are passionate about creating healthier and safer environments by utilizing advanced technology and data-driven insights.

For more information, please contact:

David Johnson Chief Strategy Officer Chorus +1-401-864-6162 djohnson@meetchorus.com