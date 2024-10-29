AdRoll’s Q4 2024 State of Digital Marketing Report Finds Display CPM Up 39% Amid Election Impact and Shorter Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll , a leading marketing and advertising platform that helps business-to-consumer brands grow their businesses, today released the Q4 2024 edition of its State of Digital Marketing Report . Drawing on data from over 20,000 online businesses, the report offers strategies to help digital marketers maximize return on ad spend (ROAS) and optimize campaigns during the end-of-year shopping season.

In Q3, display cost per mille (CPM) was up 39% year over year, aligning with typical seasonality trends as the end of the year approaches. The cost of social media advertising across Meta, TikTok and Pinterest trended upward toward the end of Q3, echoing the trajectory of display CPM. However, Meta’s CPM increased earlier than TikTok’s and Pinterest’s, likely because it’s the only platform of the three that supports political ads.

Typically, Halloween kicks off the holiday season. However, with the highly-competitive U.S. presidential election quickly approaching, consumer attention will likely remain focused on election news until the outcome is finalized. On top of this, the 2024 peak holiday shopping season is shorter by five days, the shortest it’s been in five years. This condensed timeline could also contribute to increased shipping costs and higher risk of delays. These factors shorten the window and accessibility for marketers to reach and engage with their target customers for the holiday season.

“To navigate the challenges of this holiday season, marketers must carefully assess and adjust their budget allocations to maximize impact during peak shopping periods,” said Will Yeo, customer onboarding manager at AdRoll. “As we approach the end of the year and look ahead to 2025, businesses should also consider the benefits of connected TV (CTV) advertising, prepare for the potential TikTok ban in the U.S., anticipate third-party cookie deprecation, and experiment with incorporating AI to stay competitive.”

