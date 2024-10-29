TELUS collaborates with Google Cloud and Onix to modernize data storage and supercharge AI-powered innovation

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is proud to announce the successful completion of its ambitious data-modernization journey in collaboration with Google Cloud and Onix. The project overhauled and streamlined TELUS’ data handling by moving from fragmented, on-premise sources to a unified, cloud-based platform – significantly improving data access and usability, and paving the way for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its operations, decreased energy consumption and the delivery of faster, more personalized customer solutions.

TELUS successfully upgraded hundreds of enterprise-grade data pipelines (processes that help transfer and organize data) and migrated more than 14 petabytes of data from siloed legacy systems to Google Cloud over an impressive and accelerated three-year period. This migration consolidated customer data from more than 100 data sources across TELUS into one central data hub, creating a single source of truth. With quicker and easier access to unified, reliable data, TELUS team members can gather real-time business and customer insights to make faster, more informed decisions. Throughout the modernization, TELUS has remained committed to our stringent data security and privacy standards .

The migration eliminated more than 30 per cent of obsolete data stored on older, on-premise infrastructure, which greatly reduces TELUS’ energy consumption and carbon footprint while delivering substantial cost savings. Key business functions such as network operations, customer relationship management, billing and marketing are all now benefiting from faster, more accurate and reliable insights , enabling quicker issue resolution, more personalized customer interactions and streamlined operations – enabling TELUS to deliver more responsive and efficient services to customers.

Importantly, this data modernization also enabled TELUS to develop revolutionary new AI-powered solutions such as Fuel iX , a cutting-edge AI platform designed to help companies worldwide to scale their AI projects from pilot to full production and enable them to manage their AI tools responsibly and efficiently.



“This transformation marks a pivotal moment for TELUS, enabling us to supercharge data-driven decision-making and unlock the enormous opportunities presented by generative AI,” said Jaime Tatis, Chief Insights & Analytics Officer at TELUS. “We recognized early on that AI was going to fundamentally change how businesses operate – and high quality data is the foundation of all AI. We're already seeing exceptional efficiency gains and Google Cloud’s reliability, scalability and cutting-edge AI innovations allow us to continue delivering exciting new solutions."

"With this migration to Google Cloud, TELUS will be able to unlock the full potential of its data, helping revolutionize its data infrastructure and empower their teams with advanced AI capabilities," said Sam Sebastian, VP and Country Manager, Google Cloud Canada. "Our reliable and secure platform and AI applications will continue to help companies like TELUS innovate and bring transformative solutions to market."

"Our collaboration with TELUS and Google Cloud demonstrates the strength of our comprehensive cloud solutions and highlights the capabilities of our IP products, Raven and Pelican ,”said Sanjay Singh, CEO, Onix. “By leveraging our expertise in data modernization, migration, cloud infrastructure optimization, and AI enablement, we have supported TELUS in building a scalable, reliable platform that advances their ambitious AI initiatives and drives operational efficiency across their enterprise."



About Onix:

Onix is a trusted cloud solution provider and premier Google Cloud partner that helps companies migrate to the cloud and get the most out of their data and technology with innovative, IP-backed AI-powered solutions and services. We are able to deliver exceptional results for our customers because of our 20+ year partnership with Google Cloud, our dedication to customer success, and our depth of patented technologies and expert teams.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS Digital Experience (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 72 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

