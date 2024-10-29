World Nonwovens Industry Top Ten Producers Review 2024 -  Focus on Freudenberg, Berry, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, Glatfelter, Fitesa, DuPont, Toray Industries, Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens and Alkegen

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Nonwovens Industry: The Leading Ten Producers, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report, the first in a series of three in which the world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled, provides the latest information and analysis about the activities of the world's leading ten producers of nonwovens. For many of the top ten players, sales remained flat or declined during 2023 as demand for nonwovens declined, reflecting a weak economy and a challenging business environment.
Having said that, many of the top ten players announced investments in 2024. Freudenberg completed work on a new facility for producing comfortemp thermal insulation in Vietnam and is adding a line in India for producing interlinings. Ahlstrom added a laminator line in Brazil and announced plans to add a molecular filtration media line in Italy, and Fitesa is adding a spunmelt nonwovens line at its site in Sweden.
Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark launched a number of new products incorporating environmentally sustainable nonwovens. However, DuPont announced a plan to separate into three publicly traded companies, and Berry Global entered into a definitive agreement to spin off its Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films (HHNF) business and merge it with Glatfelter.
Companies Featured
The leading producers in the nonwovens industry includeFreudenberg Group, Berry Global, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, Glatfelter, Fitesa, DuPont, Toray Industries, Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens and Alkegen.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- The leading ten players
- Companies which joined the leading ten players
- Companies which exited from the leading ten players
- Companies which remained among the leading ten players
FREUDENBERG GROUP, GERMANY
- Manufacturing facilities
- Spunlaid operations
- Industrial nonwovens operations
- Interlinings operations
- Filtration operations
- Novolon
- International strategy
BERRY GLOBAL, USA
- Products and markets
- Medical
- Hygiene
- Industrial and speciality
- Capacity expansion up until June 2015
- Latin America
- North America
- Europe
- China
AHLSTROM, FINLAND
- Product areas
- Filtration & Performance
- Specialties
KIMBERLY-CLARK, USA
- Corporate structure
- Personal Care
- Consumer Tissue
- Business-to-Business
- Products and markets
- Filtration
- Delivery systems (including wipes)
- Sorbents
- Personal care
- Other developments
GLATFELTER, USA
- Airlaid Materials
- Composite Fibers
- Spunlace
FITESA, BRAZIL
- Company development
DUPONT, USA
- Internationalisation strategy
- Tyvek
- Construction
- Personal protective apparel
- Envelopes and packaging
TORAY INDUSTRIES, JAPAN
- Manufacturing facilities
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Products and markets
ZHEJIANG KINGSAFE NONWOVENS, CHINA
- Products and markets
- Research and development and innovation
ALKEGEN, USA
- Company structure
- Performance Materials
- Technical Nonwovens
- Manufacturing facilities and geographical markets
