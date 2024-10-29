Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC (“The Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2024/2025 tax year (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £50 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer £10 million £10 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer £20 million £10 million Albion Crown VCT PLC Offer £20 million £10 million

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in November 2024 on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital). Application for shares under the Offers will open in early January 2025.

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

29 October 2024