OKX Celebrates "A New Alternative for the UAE" with 'Trade Like a Pro' Brand Campaign Featuring Local Influencers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and global onchain technology company, today announced the launch of its 'Trade Like a Pro' brand campaign. The campaign celebrates "A New Alternative for the UAE," marking OKX's recent milestone of becoming operationally live and licensed in the region as of October 10, 2024.

Tailored specifically for UAE audiences and presented in both Arabic and English, the campaign provides a unique opportunity for local traders to learn strategies from professional traders in their market and understand why they chose OKX as their preferred trading platform. OKX is the first global crypto company in the UAE to offer AED banking rails for its retail and institutional customers and this campaign further underscores its commitment to the UAE and dedication to fostering the growth of the crypto and Web3 ecosystem in the region.

The campaign showcases how local professional traders, including Dr. Assad Rizq, who is featured in the video series, streamline their trading experience using OKX. In his videos, Dr. Assad Rizq - a neurologist who discovered Bitcoin in 2013 and applies a scientific approach to trading - highlights the OKX exchange's intuitive features. These features simplify spot trading, enabling traders in the UAE to act quickly and effectively across the platform's more than 280 cryptocurrencies and 480 trading pairs.





Dr. Assad Rizq said: "OKX is equipped with intuitive features that simplify spot trading, empowering traders to act quickly and effectively. By participating in OKX's brand campaign, I aim to share the importance of a disciplined approach to trading with its vast user base."

To celebrate the launch of this campaign in the UAE, OKX is offering eligible customers the chance to receive up to 100 USDT by reaching set trading volumes across spot and futures. Additionally, customers can earn 10 USDT by depositing 50 USDT into their accounts, plus an extra 50 USDT for sharing the campaign on their social media platforms. For more details about the 'Trade Like a Pro with OKX' campaign, running from October 29 to November 30, click here .



'Trade Like a Pro' showcases real users and their genuine stories via long-form and short-form video content. The series aims to inspire traders from different countries and backgrounds by highlighting how they use the OKX platform to empower their trading strategies and experiences. This campaign marks the latest installment in OKX's ongoing storytelling series featuring traders from around the world, which debuted last year.

To learn more, visit: https://www.okx.com/landingpage/uae-trade-like-a-pro

*Note: Users from certain countries or regions may not be eligible to participate. OKX reserves the right to terminate or modify the campaign's terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. Revised terms will apply to all participants. For the campaign's Terms and Conditions, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

1. This activity does not constitute and shall not be considered to be (i) investment advice or an investment recommendation, (ii) an offer or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold virtual assets, or (iii) financial, accounting, legal, or tax advice. Virtual assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, are subject to extreme market volatility, involve a high degree of risk, can lose value, and may become worthless. They are not insured and lack legal protections. Avoid making investment decisions driven solely by urgency. Investing in virtual assets may lead to the loss of your entire investment. Virtual assets are not insured against potential losses and are not protected by any form of financial protection whatsoever. Historical returns do not guarantee future results. OKX is not liable for potential losses. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding virtual assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. Please consult a legal, tax, or investment professional for advice or questions specific to your circumstances.

2. Risk Warning: Virtual asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may fluctuate, and you may lose the amount invested. Virtual assets are not insured against potential losses and may lack legal protections. Avoid making investment decisions driven solely by urgency. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not liable for any losses that may arise. Past performance does not constitute a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products that you are familiar with and understand the risks involved. You should consider your own investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk appetite and consult an independent financial adviser before making any investment. This campaign and its terms and conditions should not be regarded as financial advice. OKX Middle East FinTech FZE is licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to provide VA Exchange Services, VA Management and Investment Services, and VA Lending and Borrowing Services. OKX Middle East FinTech FZE operates under VASP Reference: VL/23/12/003. Please refer to the Terms of Service and Risk Disclosure for further details.

