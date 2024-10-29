Code Without Fear: HYCU® Delivers One-click Recovery and Enterprise-class Backup for GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced the general availability of GitHub and GitLab, adding to existing support for Bitbucket, Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, CircleCI, and Jira in the HYCU R-Cloud Marketplace. The newest availability provides developers with the broadest data protection capabilities to protect and recover IP, source code, and configurations across an enterprise.

As more and more companies are becoming technology companies, powered by software development, GitHub, with more than 100 million users, is a leading developer platform where developers shape the future of software, together. As companies stopped hosting Git Repositories themselves and started subscribing to cloud hosted Git Repositories like GitHub, organizations are introducing new third party risk. With the highest change rate across a company’s tech stack, GitHub is a platform where developers constantly update repositories and increase the risk of data loss due to human error from multiple contributors, command-based activities, and heavy CI/CD automations.

“Third party risk is quickly becoming the leading source of SaaS application data use disruption,” said Subbiah Sundaram, SVP, Product at HYCU. “If you factor in exposure to malicious attacks or ransomware even, GitHub can provide hackers with a massive ROI providing an avenue to sensitive and mission critical developer data.”

With the availability of GitHub protection in the HYCU R-Cloud Marketplace, customers can unify and automate data protection across their entire development pipeline, from build to run. In addition, GitHub users can:

Restore repositories, pull requests, and configurations no matter the incident – simple human error or deletion to automation-based to malicious attacks.

Automate backups in one click – eliminating the need for manual cloning and single point of failures.

Secure GitHub backups and keep them in their control by choosing their storage target of choice – in the cloud or on-premises.

Keep a 24/7 audit log of all backup and recovery activities for compliance and security audits

Protect additional cloud services used across development and production applications themselves – running in the cloud or on-premises.

“HYCU is not just another tool in your DevOps toolkit, it's the safety net that gives you the confidence to push boundaries, experiment boldly, and code without fear,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, SVP, Marketing at HYCU. “Don't wait for an outage or disaster to strike before recognizing the importance of backups. HYCU is available and ready to be merged into your GitHub backup branch. Make sure to give your code the protection it deserves.”

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.hycu.com/solutions/data-protection/github. To learn more about HYCU for GitHub and to sign up for a free trial, visit https://www.hycu.com/hycuevents/try-hycu-github-for-free.

