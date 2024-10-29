DigiKey to Highlight Automation Offerings and Services at SPS 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites SPS 2024 attendees to its booth, #430 in Hall 10, November 12-14, in Nuremberg, Germany. Visitors can experience the latest DigiKey automation offerings, including new products from industry-leading suppliers, learn about its systems integrator program and participate in exciting prize giveaways.

At the DigiKey booth, customers and visitors can engage with interactive platforms, learn directly from DigiKey tech experts and play fun slot machines for various multitool giveaways. To learn more about DigiKey’s presence at SPS and enter the giveaway, visit DigiKey’s SPS website.

“At DigiKey, we partner with some of the biggest names in the industry and are thrilled to return to SPS to showcase the state of the industry and where it is headed,” said Eric J. Halvorson, senior marketing technology manager – automation & control for DigiKey. “From digital twin to the technology enablement of IIoT, we can see the products and technologies shaping the direction of marketing, and we’re looking forward to sharing our robust offerings with attendees, as well as joining broader conversations about the future of automation.”

DigiKey’s booth is sponsored by some of the industry’s top automation manufacturers, including Siemens, Schneider Electric, igus and SICK, to bring further expertise to attendees. SPS covers the entire spectrum of innovative automation offerings and is an incubator for new automation ideas, making it the perfect fit to highlight the organization’s breadth and depth of experience and participation in the automation industry.

The SPS Expo in Nuremberg, organized by the Messe Frankfurt Group, is the largest automation-focused trade show in Europe.

Attendees can find DigiKey at Booth #430 in Hall 10. For more information about DigiKey’s automation and control offerings, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.9 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, X , YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60525759-0c47-4a74-8208-665b955f918a