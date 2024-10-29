Enjoy Brighter, Year-Round Lighting with New 50-foot Permanent Outdoor Smart Lights from LIFX

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFX , a leader in smart lighting innovation owned by Feit Electric , is ready to elevate the holiday season with brighter, more vibrant light displays plus the added convenience of a one-time installation, thanks to the LIFX 50-foot SuperColor Permanent Outdoor Smart Lights .

Designed for ultimate customization and performance, these permanent lights promise to transform any outdoor space into a captivating spectacle. They offer sophisticated downlighting or energetic, animated displays that adapt seamlessly to any mood or occasion. Equipped with polychrome technology, customers can expect a more colorful light with nearly double the brightness of its leading competitors.

"We designed the SuperColor Permanent Outdoor Lights to provide a perfect balance of beauty and practicality," said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric. “Gone are the days when you must take down your holiday lights after the new year. Now, customers can install their outdoor lights one last time and enjoy a peaceful evening glow or a dynamic light show for special occasions year-round.”

The length is also flexible, allowing customers to cut the lighting down to size for use across different locations, or extend up to 200 feet using additional strands to get the perfect length along the eave of their home. Other key features of the smart outdoor lights include:

30 LED lights across two 25-foot lengths of cable, flexible enough for any use-case

IP67 weather-proof rating for year-round, durable outdoor use

Standard plug with flexible mounting options via screw-in or long-lasting adhesive

Smart home-friendly, voice-compatible and Wi-Fi-enabled

The widest range of cool to warm whites from 1500-9000K color temperatures for the perfect look and nearly double the brightness

Dramatic true-to-life colors that can be scheduled, customized, or dimmed within the newly redesigned LIFX mobile app

A rich palette of millions of colors and endless themes at the touch of a button



Similar to other outdoor LIFX products released earlier this year, the SuperColor Permanent Outdoor Lights integrate seamlessly with modern smart home systems, including Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings with compatibility through Matter, the latest universal standard of smart home connectivity. This integration mix offers seamless control of all devices through a single app regardless of what you use to manage your smart home, eliminating the need for multiple apps.

“Our customers no longer have to struggle with basic, temporary outdoor holiday lights,” said Mark Hollands, chief technology officer of LIFX. “The versatility and functionality of the SuperColor Permanent Outdoor Lights give homeowners the power to create custom outdoor environments effortlessly. With the brightest colors and the widest range of whites, we offer something truly transformative for year-round outdoor lighting.”

The LIFX Smart SuperColor Permanent Outdoor Lights are available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot with a starting price of $199. For more information about LIFX and its range of smart lighting solutions, visit LIFX.com .

About LIFX

Recently acquired by Feit Electric in 2022, LIFX is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions dedicated to transforming everyday experiences through innovative technology and design. Founded in Australia, LIFX has established itself as a pioneer in the smart lighting industry, offering a wide range of connected lighting products designed to enhance homes and lifestyles worldwide. For more information, visit LIFX.com .

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit Feit.com , and follow us on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

