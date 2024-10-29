ProSearch and the Cowen Group Release New Research Paper: “Metaskills for the Future-Ready Team”

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, in partnership with the Cowen Group, a legal career development organization committed to elevating and accelerating professional growth through community-building and educational events, announces the launch of a new research paper: “Metaskills for the Future-Ready Team.”

The paper is comprised of three core sections:

Part one discusses the impact of generative AI, identifies essential “metaskill” sets, and emphasizes assessing team capabilities to identify gaps and opportunities.

Part two introduces a ranking exercise to evaluate metaskills and suggests the “Got, Want, Need” priority matrix to assess present capability, future opportunity, and risk.

Part three outlines how to use these assessments to create a strategic plan, highlighting the need to buy, build, or partner for crucial skills.



Co-produced by ProSearch and the Cowen Group, “Metaskills for the Future-Ready Team” was developed by a working group of business-of-law professionals in eDiscovery legal operations, information governance, and beyond from leading Fortune 500 corporations. As with all working groups hosted by the Cowen Group, this group collaborated under the Chatham House Rules to encourage inclusive and open dialogue, resulting in a deeply thoughtful and thorough discussion and producing a comprehensive research paper on the topic.

“So much about our world and our work has evolved in recent years, not just with respect to new tools and technology, but also the skills and attributes of personnel required for legal teams to achieve success. We must be prepared to adapt or risk being left behind,” says ProSearch CEO Julia Hasenzahl. “We were thrilled to support this working group and the development of this paper, which we hope serves as a resource for law firms and legal departments aiming to prepare for the future.”

“Beyond the continued quest of legal teams to attract and retain the right people, developing that talent is further challenging because the skills needed for success today aren’t the same as they were in the past. This white paper addresses those issues and offers a useful tool for teams aiming to position themselves for the future,” says David Cowen, CEO of the Cowen Group. “We’re grateful to ProSearch for their input, leadership, and support in developing the paper, which is certain to be a valuable resource for many.”

Metaskills for the Future-Ready Team is a topic that will be addressed further in a series of upcoming in-person events, webinars, podcasts, and blog posts. The white paper is available for download via the ProSearch and Cowen Group websites.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

About the Cowen Group

The Cowen Group is a dynamic force in legal career development, committed to elevating and accelerating professional growth through community-building and educational events, including the acclaimed Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption (SOLID). A leader in fostering community, innovation, and growth for professionals in the business of law, the Cowen Group assembles experts to publish forward-thinking industry papers that explore evolving challenges in data intelligence, eDiscovery, and information governance and provide critical advancements in understanding and managing the complexities of modern data types within various legal contexts. For more information visit CowenGroup.com.

