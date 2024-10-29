ApexCatalyst Celebrates 500 Days of Transforming Trading Education for Nearly 4,000 Students

Singapore, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ApexCatalyst, a company dedicated to making a positive impact on the investing and trading community, is celebrating its 500th day since its founding. Over this period, ApexCatalyst has guided nearly 4,000 students towards their financial goals, with many achieving significant success by applying the company's signature Apex Strategies.

Founded by Chang Ee Yjourn, also known as the "Apex Catalyst," the company has been a beacon of education and support for traders seeking to elevate their financial performance. Ee Yjourn, who achieved financial freedom before the age of 30, developed the Apex Strategies based on insights he gained from multiple mentors.

"I am humbled to have shared the strategies and tactics that led to my own financial freedom with nearly 4,000 students. Seeing them move closer to their financial goals is incredibly rewarding," said Ee Yjourn. "Recently, I was reminded that success is never self-made. My own journey was shaped by learning from mentors who generously shared their methods, and I am grateful for their influence."

The Apex Strategies draw from the teachings of several notable figures in the trading world, including Richard Dennis, Justin Ho, Alson Chew, Sean Seah, and Julian Yong. Their guidance allowed Ee Yjourn to build a unique approach that blends the best of each mentor's methodologies.

"As Warren Buffett once said, 'My investing philosophy is 85% Ben Graham and 15% Phil Fisher.' In a similar way, each of my mentors contributed to my journey, allowing me to craft my unique Apex Strategy," Ee Yjourn added. "Without their insights, it would have taken me many more years to navigate the complexities of trading."

To commemorate the milestone, ApexCatalyst will host a special session on November 6, 2024, at 8:00 PM. During this event, Ee Yjourn will share key techniques and strategies that have been instrumental to the success of the Apex Strategies. The session will also include a special bonus feature on the stocks Ee Yjourn is currently watching.

The event underscores the company's mission of educating and empowering traders, allowing them to replicate and even exceed the successes of their mentor. Ee Yjourn encourages those who have benefited from his teachings to share the knowledge, ensuring that more people can achieve their financial aspirations.

ApexCatalyst is a Singapore-based company dedicated to providing high-quality education and strategies to traders seeking financial independence. Founded by Ee Yjourn, the company's mission is to empower individuals to navigate the complexities of the trading world with confidence and clarity. ApexCatalyst focuses on building a supportive community where traders can learn, grow, and succeed together.

