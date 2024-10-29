BTCC Exchange Strengthens Community Engagement with New Reddit and Discord Campaigns Amid Growing Market Excitement

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , one of the world’s longest-serving crypto exchanges, has strengthened its community-building efforts by expanding its social media presence on Reddit and Discord. Through these platforms, BTCC is creating an interactive space where users can freely discuss market trends, speculate on price movements, and stay updated on the latest BTCC news.

In early September, BTCC launched its official subreddit , which now hosts over 1,500 members actively engaging in discussions and sharing insights. To foster participation, BTCC has introduced a weekly engagement campaign on Reddit, rewarding the community’s most active users.

Participants earn points for every comment, with moderators awarding bonus points for quality contributions such as helpful advice and insightful market analysis. Winners are selected weekly based on their engagement, bringing the community closer while enhancing members' understanding of market movements.

Alongside Reddit, BTCC also launched a Discord channel, which quickly attracted more than 2,000 users within its first week. On Discord, users can discuss trading strategies, explore price predictions, and analyze market trends. As part of the launch, BTCC is offering new joiners a 70 USDT trading voucher to open a BTCUSDT position, allowing them to experience futures trading risk-free. Any profits generated from these trades can be withdrawn, giving users a unique opportunity to benefit directly from their engagement on the platform.

“We’re excited to offer popular platforms for our users to connect, share knowledge, and grow together,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. “We’re dedicated to supporting our users with spaces to gain insights from each other, especially as we enter this potentially historic bull run. Our Reddit and Discord communities allow users to freely exchange ideas, helping them make informed decisions in a dynamic market.”

The launch of BTCC’s social channels aligns perfectly with the current market excitement, as the crypto community anticipates heightened volatility and potential new all-time highs amid the upcoming U.S. election cycle.

About BTCC

Established in 2011, BTCC is a trusted cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to providing a safe trading environment for users worldwide. With a focus on security and user experience, BTCC remains at the forefront of the crypto industry.

Follow BTCC on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/btcc_official/