HAProxy Fusion 1.3 Showcases the Power of a High-Performance Control Plane for App Delivery and Security

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer, today announced the launch of HAProxy Fusion 1.3 . HAProxy Fusion is the scalable control plane that provides full-lifecycle management, monitoring, and automation of HAProxy Enterprise deployments, and is central to the HAProxy One platform. The latest release of HAProxy Fusion significantly advances platform performance, observability, and ease of use.





HAProxy Fusion combines a high-performance control plane with a modern GUI and API (with 100% coverage), enterprise administration, a comprehensive observability suite, and infrastructure integrations including AWS, Kubernetes, Consul, and Prometheus. Threat intelligence from HAProxy Edge, enhanced by machine learning, powers the next-gen security layers in HAProxy Fusion and HAProxy Enterprise. Today, with the release of version 1.3, HAProxy Fusion adds:



High-performance service discovery with near-instant configuration generation, which simplifies the automation of Kubernetes networking and application routing at scale.

with near-instant configuration generation, which simplifies the automation of Kubernetes networking and application routing at scale. Customizable monitoring dashboards , which enable high-level observability and the ability to drill down into granular metrics and events.

, which enable high-level observability and the ability to drill down into granular metrics and events. A pre-built security dashboard , which provides a unified view of bot management and web application firewall (WAF) data and any actions taken, empowering teams with the intelligence needed for threat response.

, which provides a unified view of bot management and web application firewall (WAF) data and any actions taken, empowering teams with the intelligence needed for threat response. Collaborative configuration editing with efficient and low-latency updates, which makes it easier and faster for multi-team organizations to update rules safely.

Kubernetes service discovery, first introduced in version 1.2, is made more powerful in HAProxy Fusion 1.3. New filters allow teams to pull targeted Kubernetes services into HAProxy Fusion, while performance has increased to enable dynamic generation of over 100,000 lines of HAProxy configuration in seconds. This automatic process provides everything that application teams need to route external traffic into Kubernetes clusters, including external IP addresses, routing rules, load balancing, and security layers (DDoS protection, bot management, API security, global rate limiting, and WAF).

“With massive Kubernetes deployments, updating traffic routing rules can be a slow process when backends are added, changed, or removed,” said Andjelko Iharos, Director of Engineering, HAProxy Technologies. “But with the power of HAProxy Fusion 1.3, the configuration is updated almost immediately. This allows businesses to be more agile and drastically simplify Kubernetes networking at scale.”

HAProxy was recently named a Leader in 20 G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports across multiple G2 categories including API Management, Container Networking, DDoS Protection, DevOps, Load Balancing, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Web Security. HAProxy’s success in the reports was due to an exceptional Satisfaction Score of 99 and the reliability, flexibility, and performance of the platform.

“When we say that our platform – HAProxy One – is the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, we look at the impact of every layer,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “We are known for the low latency and high throughput of HAProxy’s data plane, but high performance in the control plane is just as important – as HAProxy Fusion proves, with real benefits for large-scale customers. Very few vendors can offer the top-to-bottom performance that’s fundamental to our culture and available in the HAProxy One platform.”

See HAProxy Technologies at KubeCon NA 2024

HAProxy Technologies will attend KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, North America 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah to showcase its platform and latest Kubernetes capabilities. Visit the company’s booth on November 12-15 or schedule a meeting with us.

Join the Global HAProxy Community at HAProxyConf 2025

HAProxyConf 2025 will take the stage in San Francisco, California, from June 3 to 5, 2025. The 2+ days flagship conference for the highly active HAProxy community will be held in the Mission Bay Conference Center, hosting expert speakers from across the open source and enterprise landscape.

HAProxy users, customers, and developers are invited to submit a talk and become a part of HAProxyConf 2025's exciting lineup.

Registration for HAProxyConf 2025 is coming soon.

About HAProxy One

HAProxy One is the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, from the company behind HAProxy. It combines the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our open source core (HAProxy) with the capabilities of a unified enterprise platform. Its next-generation security layers are powered by threat intelligence from HAProxy Edge, enhanced by machine learning and optimized with real-world operational feedback. The platform consists of a flexible data plane ( HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy ALOHA ), a scalable control plane ( HAProxy Fusion ), and a secure edge network ( HAProxy Edge ), which together enable multi-cloud load balancing as a service (LBaaS), web app and API protection, API/AI gateways, Kubernetes networking, application delivery network (ADN), and end-to-end observability.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com .

