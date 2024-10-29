Water Management Technologies Market Report 2024 - Opportunities in Non-revenue Water Reduction, Aging Water Infrastructure and Potential for Miniaturization and Cost Reduction

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water meters, quality sensors, and leak detection market was valued at USD 15 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The water metering industry is propelled by factors such as increasing urbanization, water shortages and the need for smarter water management solutions. Technological advances, including smart water and the Internet of Things (IoT), improve water metering accuracy and increase the comfort of use.

The introduction of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), demands for data-driven water management and greater water conservation efforts when addressing leaks are among the market trends. The industry is growing due to the need for sustainable water resource management solutions in conjunction with smart city initiatives. According to a UNESCO report, water consumption has been growing worldwide by about 1% every year over the past four decades (UNESCO, The United Nations World Water Development Report 2023: partnerships and cooperation for water; facts, figures and action examples, 2023), propelled by a combination of population growth, changing consumption patterns and socio-economic development.



The water quality sensor market is driven by the rising demand for clean and safe water, which is used for applications ranging from utilities to industrial applications such as wastewater treatment, food and beverages, and industrial processing. As industrialization and urbanization grow, the need for safe and clean drinking water is bound to increase the market's growth. Regulatory compliance demands that governments maintain standard levels of contaminated waters that can be measured with sensor technology in various industries. The most common water sensors used are for pH, conductivity, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen for detection and analysis.



Advances in sensor technology, such as nanotechnology and IoT-based sensors, are used for detailed water quality measurements with increased accuracy for optimum development and production purposes. Some drivers are directly drawn from market trends, such as the growing demand for real-time monitoring and sensor data integration with short-term ecological research platforms. However, these initiatives also have limitations, as they can be very expensive to handle and maintain. Market growth will likely continue owing to the increased focus from industry and governments on water quality management and sustainability.



Report Scope



In this report, the market for water meters, water quality sensors and leak detectors is segmented by product type, technology type and end use application areas, such as industrial, household and commercial. The report includes characterizations of market forces. The growth in industrialization, in which water plays a significant role in every process, has increased the demand for these products, propelling the market's growth.



This report analyzed the key categories and regions to determine the current and future markets, through 2029, for water meters, water quality sensors and leak detectors. This report also discusses the current market dynamics, strategies and trends driving the demand for the products, leading manufacturers, regulatory sphere and competitive landscape, and includes brief profiles of the major global companies. The water quality sensors and leak detectors market was analyzed from global and regional perspectives.

The global markets for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detectors are segmented these categories:

Water Meters: By product type (standard/basic meter, electronic meter and smart meter), technology [automated water reader and advanced metering infrastructure), and end use (commercial, residential and industrial).

Water Quality Sensors: By application (ground/surface water, drinking water, wastewater/industrial processing, coastal water and others).

Water Leak Detectors: By product type (acoustic and non-acoustic) and action (continuous and non-continuous).

The report includes:

74 data tables and 45 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and prospects for revenue growth, accompanied by a market share analysis by segment, product type, technology, end use, application, action and region

Information on advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) in water meters, and role of acoustic sensors and algorithms to detect and localize leaks

A look at the key growth drivers and constraints that will shape the market

Insight into the industry value chain and the intermediaries involved

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices of the industry participants

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including market shares, product portfolios and financial overviews

Updates on recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A), expansions into new markets, collaborations, investments and divestments

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Hubbell, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG., and Kamstrup.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Components Suppliers

Manufacturing and Assembly

Distribution and Sales

End Use

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives for Water Meters Rising Water Pollution and Contamination Concerns Increasing Industrial Applications of Water Quality Sensors

Market Restraints High Cost of Smart Water Meters Water Management Maintenance

Opportunities in the Market Non-revenue Water Reduction Aging Water Infrastructure Potential for Miniaturization and Cost Reduction



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Wireless Sensors with IoT Integration for Water Quality Indicators

Acoustic Sensors and Algorithms

Patent Analysis

Significant Patent Grants

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for Water Meters

Water Meter Market, by Product Type

Water Meters Market, by Technology

Water Meter Market, by End Use

Geographic Breakdown

Water Meters Market, by Region

Global Market for Water Quality Sensors

Water Quality Sensor Market, by Application

Geographic Breakdown

Water Quality Sensor Market, by Region

Global Market for Water Leak Detection

Leak Detection Market, by Product Type

Water Leak Detection Market, by Action

Geographic Breakdown

Water Leak Detection Market, by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Company Profiles

ABB

Arad Group

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Bmeters Srl

Diehl Stiftung

Eutech Instruments Pte Ltd.

Hach

Halma

Honeywell International

Horiba Ltd.

Hubbell

Iskraemeco Group

Kamstrup

Neptune Technology Group

