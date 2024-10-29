Suzy Names Grady Leno as New Chief Product & Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading market research and consumer insights platform today announced the appointment of Grady Leno as the company’s new Chief Product & Technology Officer. Grady joins Suzy with an impressive track record in product leadership, innovation, and digital transformation, having spearheaded product strategies for high-growth tech companies across various sectors.

Grady brings over 25+ years of experience, most recently serving as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Sendoso, where he led initiatives in product management, engineering, and scaling platforms to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers. His expertise in creating innovative solutions and his deep understanding of customer needs will be pivotal as Suzy continues to enhance its real-time insights tools and expand its market presence.

As Chief Product & Technology Officer at Suzy, Grady will oversee Suzy’s product strategy, software engineering, and innovation efforts, ensuring the company continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower brands to make data-driven decisions with confidence. He will play a key role in executing Suzy's long-term vision of revolutionizing how brands engage with their customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grady to the Suzy leadership team. His passion for creating impactful product strategies and his vast experience in scaling product organizations make him the ideal leader to take Suzy’s product innovation to the next level,” said Matt Britton, Founder & CEO of Suzy. “I have no doubt that under Grady’s leadership, Suzy will continue to build products that reshape how businesses connect with their consumers in meaningful ways.”

Commenting on his new role, Grady Leno said, “I am excited to join Suzy at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. Suzy’s commitment to innovation and its customer-first approach are truly inspiring. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Suzy to drive product excellence and deliver solutions that empower our clients to make smarter, faster decisions.”

Grady holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan and has previously held key technical positions at goPuff, WorkMarket, and Microsoft, where he was responsible for consumer experience, product management, engineering, and mergers & acquisitions. His leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing Suzy’s mission of providing real-time insights that drive business growth.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT’s Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .