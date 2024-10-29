Canon U.S.A., Inc. Recognized with BLI 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Higher Education from Keypoint Intelligence

Melville, NY, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious BLI 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Education: Higher Education from Keypoint Intelligence. Keypoint notes that this recognition highlights Canon’s industry leadership and proven ability to execute as a trusted business technology and services partner for higher education institutions across the country.

Canon received the Pacesetter Award in part due to its comprehensive document imaging hardware portfolio, which spans from standalone printers and scanners to multifunction devices (MFPs) across multiple segments, as well as production print presses that are great for supporting in-plant print departments within universities. This extensive range allows higher education institutions to benefit from powerful printing solutions that can handle their needs.

In addition to its hardware portfolio, Canon’s award-winning cybersecurity solutions can play a critical role in helping universities in their efforts to protect sensitive data. Canon’s comprehensive cybersecurity solutions portfolio reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting institutions with a robust infrastructure that can help them with their security efforts.*

The award also recognizes the outstanding print management platforms Canon offers, available both on-premises and via cloud solutions. These platforms can help enhance convenience for campus printing while helping institutions track usage, manage print workflows, and reduce costs, contributing to more efficient campus operations.

Canon’s commitment to higher education extends beyond technology. Through initiatives such as EnvisionED magazine and various good works projects spearheaded by Canon’s Managed Services and executive teams, Canon fosters meaningful relationships with universities. The company’s focus on building long-term relationships helps support institutions in aligning technology with their mission and enhancing the student experience.

“We are honored to receive the BLI 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, marketing strategy unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This award underscores Canon’s dedication to providing innovative technology and comprehensive solutions, from advanced document imaging to robust cybersecurity offerings, that are designed to address the evolving needs of higher education institutions. By focusing on strategic relationships, we strive to support universities in enhancing the student experience, optimizing workflows, and creating engaging learning environments where they can implement security measures. We are committed to being a trusted technology and services partner for the institutions we serve.”

For more information about Canon’s offerings for higher education, visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A. Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years †. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

###

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Pacesetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

