Landstar System Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $1.214B and Earnings Per Share of $1.41

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.41 in the 2024 third quarter on revenue of $1.214 billion. “Consistent with the first half of 2024, the freight environment during the third quarter remained challenging. The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees continued to perform admirably given this backdrop,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “I was encouraged that Landstar achieved a 3.2% sequential increase in truck revenue per load compared to the 2024 second quarter, outperforming typical seasonality. This result was driven by a strong month-over-month truck revenue per load increase in July, but tapered off as we moved through August and September, in part due to tougher prior month comparisons. Regardless of the freight environment, the thousands of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees in our network continue to strive each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2024 third quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 121,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $22.4 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,563,081 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on December 10, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2024.

 3Q 2024      3Q 2023 
Revenue$1,213,867 $1,289,345 
Gross profit$112,693 $128,079 
Variable contribution$171,359 $187,358 
Operating income$63,116 $80,348 
Basic and diluted earnings per share$1.41 $1.71 


(1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts
(2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below
 

Total revenue was $1,214 million in the 2024 third quarter, compared to $1,289 million in the 2023 third quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 third quarter was $1,091 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,174 million, or 91% of revenue, in the 2023 third quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 third quarter was $604 million, compared to $666 million in the 2023 third quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 third quarter was $370 million, compared to $378 million in the 2023 third quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2024 third quarter was $93 million, compared to $102 million in the 2023 third quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $97 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 third quarter, compared to $89 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 third quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 7.7% in the 2024 third quarter as compared to the 2023 third quarter, slightly ahead of the mid-point of the Company’s guidance included in its 2024 second quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated July 30, 2024. Truck revenue per load increased 0.7% in the 2024 third quarter as compared to the 2023 third quarter, within the lower half of the range of the Company’s previously provided guidance.

Gross profit in the 2024 third quarter was $113 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 third quarter was $171 million. Gross profit in the 2023 third quarter was $128 million and variable contribution in the 2023 third quarter was $187 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 third quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $531 million as of September 28, 2024. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 21%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 19%. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
          
   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
   September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023 
          
Revenue$3,609,915  $4,098,877  $1,213,867  $1,289,345 
Investment income 10,988   6,874   3,922   3,022 
          
Costs and expenses:       
 Purchased transportation 2,799,384   3,141,234   943,805   986,743 
 Commissions to agents 295,801   363,397   98,703   115,244 
 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 44,138   40,998   15,144   15,158 
 Insurance and claims 83,830   86,971   30,398   29,540 
 Selling, general and administrative 162,613   159,071   51,252   50,975 
 Depreciation and amortization 44,001   44,498   15,371   14,359 
          
  Total costs and expenses 3,429,767   3,836,169   1,154,673   1,212,019 
          
Operating income 191,136   269,582   63,116   80,348 
Interest and debt (income) expense (4,455)  (2,079)  (1,169)  (1,046)
          
Income before income taxes 195,591   271,661   64,285   81,394 
Income taxes 45,838   65,254   14,252   19,741 
          
Net income$149,753  $206,407  $50,033  $61,653 
          
Basic and diluted earnings per share$4.21  $5.74  $1.41  $1.71 
          
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,608,000   35,958,000   35,420,000   35,951,000 
          
Dividends per common share$1.02  $0.93  $0.36  $0.33 
          


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
    September 28, December 30,
     2024   2023 
ASSETS    
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents$468,830  $481,043 
 Short-term investments 62,451   59,661 
 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance   
  of $12,134 and $11,738 694,633   743,762 
 Other receivables, including advances to independent   
  contractors, less allowance of $16,759 and $14,010 51,533   43,339 
 Other current assets 33,947   24,936 
  Total current assets 1,311,394   1,352,741 
       
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation   
   and amortization of $456,770 and $436,682 289,248   284,300 
Goodwill  41,122   42,275 
Other assets 115,491   122,530 
Total assets$1,757,255  $1,801,846 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
 Cash overdraft$50,746  $61,541 
 Accounts payable 397,908   395,980 
 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,672   27,876 
 Insurance claims 43,370   41,825 
 Dividends payable -   71,433 
 Contractor escrow 30,244   28,498 
 Other current liabilities 42,712   48,071 
  Total current liabilities 592,652   675,224 
       
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 44,834   43,264 
Insurance claims 59,861   58,922 
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 43,990   40,513 
       
Shareholders' equity:   
 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000   
  shares, issued 68,559,269 and 68,497,324 686   685 
 Additional paid-in capital 255,398   254,642 
 Retained earnings 2,897,073   2,783,645 
 Cost of 33,228,096 and 32,780,651 shares of common   
  stock in treasury (2,128,684)  (2,048,184)
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,555)  (6,865)
  Total shareholders' equity 1,015,918   983,923 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,757,255  $1,801,846 
       


 Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Supplemental Information
 (Unaudited)
             
     Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  Thirteen Weeks Ended
     September 28, September 30,  September 28, September 30,
      2024   2023    2024   2023 
Revenue generated through (in thousands):         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment $1,851,237  $2,123,693   $603,993  $665,569 
   Unsided/platform equipment  1,093,753   1,150,483    369,758   378,147 
  Less-than-truckload  77,902   90,770    24,195   28,097 
  Other truck transportation (1)    242,853   379,471    93,178   101,951 
   Total truck transportation  3,265,745   3,744,417    1,091,124   1,173,764 
 Rail intermodal  65,981   73,953    20,979   23,064 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  201,729   202,358    76,349   65,824 
 Other (2)     76,460   78,149    25,415   26,693 
     $3,609,915  $4,098,877   $1,213,867  $1,289,345 
             
 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)            
  included in total truck transportation $1,374,915  $1,543,634   $456,844  $508,753 
             
Number of loads:         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment  887,895   966,867    287,922   311,831 
   Unsided/platform equipment  362,627   389,471    118,220   126,286 
  Less-than-truckload  119,346   134,580    36,496   41,514 
  Other truck transportation (1)    114,552   157,112    43,112   46,739 
   Total truck transportation  1,484,420   1,648,030    485,750   526,370 
 Rail intermodal  21,420   22,150    7,040   6,760 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  26,120   25,380    8,880   8,630 
      1,531,960   1,695,560    501,670   541,760 
             
 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)            
  included in total truck transportation  620,640   689,260    198,340   225,350 
             
Revenue per load:         
             
 Truck transportation         
  Truckload:         
   Van equipment $2,085  $2,196   $2,098  $2,134 
   Unsided/platform equipment  3,016   2,954    3,128   2,994 
  Less-than-truckload  653   674    663   677 
  Other truck transportation (1)    2,120   2,415    2,161   2,181 
   Total truck transportation  2,200   2,272    2,246   2,230 
 Rail intermodal  3,080   3,339    2,980   3,412 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  7,723   7,973    8,598   7,627 
             
 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)    $2,215  $2,240   $2,303  $2,258 
             
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):         
             
 Truck capacity providers:         
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)    38%  38%   38%  39%
  Truck Brokerage Carriers  52%  54%   52%  52%
 Rail intermodal  2%  2%   2%  2%
 Ocean and air cargo carriers  6%  5%   6%  5%
 Other   2%  2%   2%  2%
             
             
          September 28, September 30,
           2024   2023 
Truck Capacity Providers         
             
 BCO Independent Contractors (3)          8,266   9,455 
 Truck Brokerage Carriers:         
  Approved and active (4)         44,828   51,717 
      Other approved       25,714   27,925 
           70,542   79,642 
 Total available truck capacity providers       78,808   89,097 
             
 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)          9,027   10,253 
             
             
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
     
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.            
 
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.            
   
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.            
   


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
   September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023 
          
Revenue$3,609,915  $4,098,877  $1,213,867  $1,289,345 
          
Costs of revenue:       
  Purchased transportation 2,799,384   3,141,234   943,805   986,743 
  Commissions to agents 295,801   363,397   98,703   115,244 
          
 Variable costs of revenue 3,095,185   3,504,631   1,042,508   1,101,987 
          
  Trailing equipment depreciation 20,764   24,240   6,930   7,721 
  Information technology costs (1) 18,115   19,791   6,129   6,298 
  Insurance-related costs (2) 85,122   88,484   30,463   30,102 
  Other operating costs 44,138   40,998   15,144   15,158 
          
 Other costs of revenue 168,139   173,513   58,666   59,279 
          
 Total costs of revenue 3,263,324   3,678,144   1,101,174   1,161,266 
          
Gross profit$346,591  $420,733  $112,693  $128,079 
          
Gross profit margin 9.6%  10.3%  9.3%  9.9%
          
 Plus: other costs of revenue 168,139   173,513   58,666   59,279 
          
Variable contribution$514,730  $594,246  $171,359  $187,358 
          
Variable contribution margin 14.3%  14.5%  14.1%  14.5%
          
(1)  Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.          
 
(2)  Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.          
  
 

            











        

            

            
