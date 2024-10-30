ENT and Allergy Associates Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Head & Neck Surgeon Bryant Lee, M.D., F.A.C.S. to Its Bridgewater, NJ Clinical Location

Tarrytown, New York, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is excited to announce the addition of Bryant Lee, M.D., F.A.C.S., a fellowship-trained and board-certified otolaryngologist and head & neck surgeon, to its Bridgewater, NJ office, effective January 15, 2025.

Dr. Lee’s addition to the ENTA team reflects the organization’s commitment to strategic growth, following its recent acquisition of Advanced ENT & Allergy, which has strengthened ENTA’s footprint in Southern New Jersey.

Dr. Lee is an expert in a broad range of ENT services, with specialized skills in intricate procedures such as head and neck tumor removal, minimally invasive thyroid/parathyroid surgery, advanced endoscopic sinus surgery and pediatric procedures. His expertise not only deepens ENTA’s surgical capabilities, but also ensures patients receive the highest quality of care across the full spectrum of ENT conditions.

Before joining ENT and Allergy Associates, Dr. Lee was a practicing otolaryngologist in Livingston, NJ. He is a fellowship-trained microvascular head & neck surgeon. Dr. Lee received his medical degree at the New York University School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his surgical internship and otolaryngology residency and fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lee’s dedication to his profession is reflected in his active roles in several prominent organizations, including the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Medical Association. He has served as the Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Center at St. Barnabas Hospital, where he played a crucial role on the Medical Executive Board. His extensive work and accomplishments have garnered him recognition as a Top Doctor in New Jersey Monthly Magazine and multiple patient care awards.

He has coauthored numerous articles and abstracts that are published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including Archives of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Annals of Otology, Rhinology, and Laryngology, and American Journal of Surgical Pathology. He has delivered local, regional, and national invited presentations in his field.

At ENTA’s Bridgewater, NJ office, Dr. Lee will join fellow otolaryngologists Mena Abrahim, D.O.; Dennis A. Burachinsky, D.O.; Amy D. Lazar, M.D.; Adrianna M. Hekiert, M.D.; and allergist/immunologist Marie Camacho-Halili, M.D.

“Dr. Lee’s expertise, particularly in complex head and neck surgery, is a tremendous addition to our practice,” said Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President, and Chair of ENTA’s Recruitment Committee. “His presence will undoubtedly elevate the comprehensive care we provide to our patients. We are proud to welcome such an accomplished surgeon to our team, and we know he will make an immediate and meaningful impact.”

