Cyber Warfare Market to Surpass $287 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of Omni-Channel Retail and Service Models Spurs Adoption of Integrated CEM Tools Across Digital and In-Store Touchpoints

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Warfare - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cyber Warfare was estimated at US$95 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$287.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors are Driving Growth in the Cyber Warfare and Cybersecurity Market?



The growth in the cyber warfare and cybersecurity market is driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, rising government spending on cybersecurity, and the development of new defense technologies.

As cyber threats intensify, countries are investing heavily in cybersecurity initiatives to protect national security, critical infrastructure, and economic stability. This trend is evident in government-led cybersecurity programs, public-private partnerships, and cross-border collaborations aimed at enhancing cyber defenses and creating shared cyber threat intelligence.

Additionally, legislative frameworks, such as data privacy regulations and critical infrastructure protection mandates, are pushing industries to strengthen cybersecurity measures.



Technological advancements, such as AI, machine learning, and quantum computing, are also driving market growth, as they enhance both offensive and defensive capabilities in cyber warfare. The emergence of zero-trust security models, endpoint protection, and next-generation firewalls represents a shift toward more proactive cybersecurity frameworks.

Furthermore, the expansion of digital services, remote work, and cloud computing has increased the attack surface for cyber threats, fueling demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions. Together, these factors are propelling rapid growth in the cyber warfare and cybersecurity market, as governments and businesses alike recognize the need for robust, adaptive defenses in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Defense Application segment, which is expected to reach US$82.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.6%. The Government Application segment is also set to grow at 21% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $26.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.3% CAGR to reach $43.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Cyber Warfare market such as Airbus, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., DXC Technology Company, General Dynamics Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Cyber Warfare market report include:

Airbus

BAE Systems plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

DXC Technology Company

General Dynamics Corporation

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $287.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Cyber Warfare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Hyper-Personalized Customer Interactions Drives Expansion of Customer Experience Management Solutions

Increasing Use of Real-Time Analytics and Customer Data Insights Enhances CEM Role in Predictive Engagement

Expansion of Omni-Channel Retail and Service Models Spurs Adoption of Integrated CEM Tools Across Digital and In-Store Touchpoints

Rising Importance of Customer Retention and Loyalty in Competitive Markets Fuels Demand for Comprehensive CEM Strategies

Growth in AI and Machine Learning Capabilities in CEM Platforms Drives Innovations in Automated and Predictive Customer Service

Shift Towards Digital-First Interactions Propels Demand for Scalable, Cloud-Based CEM Platforms

Demand for Feedback-Driven Improvements and Sentiment Analysis Spurs Adoption of Advanced CEM Tools

Increasing Focus on Personalization and Customization in Customer Journeys Expands Use of CEM in E-Commerce and Retail

Integration of CEM with CRM Systems Enhances Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) by Leveraging Unified Data Insights

Rising Consumer Expectations for Fast, Consistent, and Proactive Support Boosts Investment in CEM Solutions

Adoption of Voice of the Customer (VoC) Programs in CEM Strengthens Customer-Centric Business Approaches

Growing Focus on Mobile-Optimized Customer Experiences Expands CEM Applications in Mobile Commerce and Apps

Demand for Seamless Customer Journey Mapping and Improved Cross-Channel Consistency Drives CEM Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9n3zg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment