American Rebel Light Beer Expands Distribution Network to the Commonwealth of Kentucky with Clark Distributing Company

Nashville, TN, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, and American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com), entered an agreement in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with premier distributor Clark Distributing Company (ccclark.com) to distribute American Rebel Light Lager – America’s Patriotic Beer.

“We are excited to enter the Kentucky market with Clark Distributing Company,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “Clark Distributing Company is an institution in the state of Kentucky and adding them to our distributor roster will make American Rebel Beer available in another key state within our targeted expansion across this patriotic, God-fearing country of ours.”

Clark Distributing Company will begin distributing American Rebel Beer by the end of the year. Adding Clark will allow American Rebel to service retail and restaurant customers within Clark’s territory throughout Kentucky. American Rebel Beer recently introduced a 16oz “Tall Boy” can to its lineup joining the 12oz can.

“Clark Distributing Company provides American Rebel Light Beer a premier partner that has been around for over 55 years. Clark will help us reach new customers and continue positioning our beer for additional growth,” added American Rebel Beverages, LLC President Todd Porter.

Clark Distributing Company COO Dave Mansky commented on the new partnership, “We think that by leveraging our long history, deep relationships, and extensive infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth, we will be able to get American Rebel Light Beer to our over 5,000 customers who have been looking for a non-craft lager alternative.”

American Rebel Light Beer is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S. American Rebel Light Beer is a Premium Light Lager and is America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products, and American Rebel Beer ( americanrebelbeer.com ). The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebel.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

