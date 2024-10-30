Brera Holdings Provides Update on Women’s Football Club Brera Tiverija’s Outstanding Season





Six Brera Tiverija players Pancurova, Nikolovska, Boseska, Nedeva, Paneska, and Galabovska earned a well-deserved call-up to the national team for their outstanding performances this season

DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BREA), the first publicly-listed football-focused company in professional sports multi-club ownership, announced that its club, Brera Tiverija, currently sits atop of the North Macedonian Women’s League standings, marking a surprising start to the season.

Earlier this year, Brera Holdings announced the formation of Brera Tiverija when the Association for Sport Women’s Football Club Tiverija Strumica voted to assign all of its rights and property to a joint stock company fully owned by Brera Strumica FC, the North Macedonian men’s football club 90%-owned by Brera Holdings. This structure enables Brera Holdings to make significant investments in women’s football for the first time, underscoring its commitment to the sport.

Brera Tiverija currently leads the league standings, having completed the first round and one match of the second round with an impressive record of eight wins and one draw. The team has scored 47 goals while conceding only four—three of which came from penalties. This remarkable performance highlights Brera Tiverija’s offensive strength and overall dominance in the league.

As the league enters a national team break, six players from Brera Tiverija have been selected for the Senior National Team: Ane Bosheska (1997), Pavlinka Nikolovska (1998), Viktorija Panchurova (1999), Viktorija Nedeva (2003), Biljana Paneska (2005), and Teona Galabovska (2008). Additionally, Head Coach Slave Velkov is contributing as an assistant coach for both the Senior and U17 National Teams, further emphasizing Brera Tiverija’s influence on North Macedonian national football.

With only two foreign players—Goya Tcheury Harumi from Brazil and Cashlin Copley Jane from the USA—Brera Tiverija stands out in a league where many competitors utilize five foreign players per team. The Company believes this focus on local talent fosters a strong team spirit and has been instrumental in the club's success.

The club's commitment to youth development is evident, with two Tiverija players, Gjorgieva and Josifova (both born in 2006), earning spots on the U19 National Team, showcasing Brera Holdings’ investment in the next generation of athletes.

“It’s easy to acquire a team in a top-ranked country, but in our case, we want to make a difference,” commented Brera Holdings CEO Pierre Galoppi. “Standing up for women’s rights and creating opportunities for young girls in North Macedonia and beyond is a vital mission for us. We strive to win on the pitch and lead in our communities. This season’s success is just the beginning, and we look forward to what lies ahead.”

The champion of the domestic league earns a place in the Group Stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League for the following season, with the top teams advancing to the knockout rounds. Brera Tiverija is making significant progress toward this goal, and the club anticipates exciting developments in the coming months.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

Most recently, Brera announced plans to acquire an Italian Serie B club, having signed an exclusive letter of intent with a prospective club, and is proceeding with due diligence. With a focus on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings endeavors to position itself as a forward-thinking player in the global sports landscape. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: pierre@breraholdings.com



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

