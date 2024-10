Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. presentation at Radio NIKKEI IR Seminar in Sapporo

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced its participation in the Radio NIKKEI IR Seminar in Sapporo on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Eiji Nagahara, CEO, was the lead presenter. The event is part of the Radio NIKKEI Japan Tour IR and Eimei Sakurai Stocks Lecture 2024-2025 nationwide series.

As part of its ongoing Investor Relations activities, Lead Real Estate saw this as an opportunity to increase its presence among Japanese retail investors through this event.

According to the World Bank, Japan ranks third globally in terms of total savings per household. Also, regulators modified the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) system in January 2024 to entice households to reallocate their assets from cash savings into equities and equity-related investments.

Radio NIKKEI, a member of the Nikkei Inc. group, is currently broadcasting the most listened to economic radio program in Japan. Radio NIKKEI will deliver the content of the presentation to individual investors throughout Japan via radio and the Internet starting the week following the seminar, in addition to attendees of the seminar.

A maximum capacity of 105 investors attended the Lead Real Estate presentation, which will be replayed on Radio NIKKEI on Wednesday, October 30, from 9:00 pm to 9:30 pm JST at:

https://www.radionikkei.jp/japantour/241026sapporo.html



About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

