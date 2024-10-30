Windfall Bio’s Methane-Eating Microbes Named One of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, today announced its methane-eating microbes have been named to TIME’s annual list of Best Inventions, which features products, software, or services that are revolutionizing the world. Windfall’s novel solution is recognized for its agriculture use case for mitigating methane emissions from major methane sources, while also generating an economic return from organic fertilizer production and carbon credits. With Windfall’s solution, any methane-intensive industry—such as oil & gas, agriculture, and waste management—can reduce their methane footprint while operating more efficiently and improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Establishing a new category, Windfall is tackling methane removal in a way that hasn’t been done before. Windfall’s nature-based solution harnesses methane-eating microbes—referred to as mems—to transform methane from any source into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, and progress toward sustainability targets and goals. Windfall’s solution makes sense for both small and large operations and can be easily and rapidly scaled across the globe—providing a low-cost, low-maintenance solution to transform methane emissions which are currently regarded as waste.

Windfall’s mems solution was selected through a thorough process in which TIME editors and correspondents around the world evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

“This recognition by TIME affirms our mission to reduce, remove and ultimately transform methane from a costly environmental liability into a powerful tool for sustainability and profitability,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “Our mems are a breakthrough in how methane-intensive industries, from oil & gas to agriculture and waste management, can directly tackle their methane emissions. By harnessing the power of nature, we're not only removing methane from the atmosphere but turning it into tangible value—enabling industries to meet their climate goals while also unlocking new revenue streams. This is a proud milestone, and we’re committed to expanding our solution worldwide to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.”

This recognition comes following Windfall opening a new R&D facility to evaluate and optimize operating conditions for on-site pilot deployments of its nature-based solution across a range of applications. This achievement also comes on the heels of Windfall announcing its $28 million Series A funding round led by Prelude Ventures with participation from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund and others. The Series A funding, which came just a year after Windfall’s $9 million seed raise in March 2023, brings the company’s total fundraising amount to $37 million and further validates the need and promise for its methane mitigation solution across multiple industries.

Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world’s largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

See the full list of TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions here: time.com/best-inventions-2024. To learn more about how Windfall Bio is reducing methane and addressing the single fastest way to slow global warming, visit: www.windfall.bio.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio has developed the first-ever solution to remove climate-harming methane emissions with its nature-based solution that harnesses mems (methane-eating microbes) to transform methane from any source into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, or progress toward sustainability goals. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to reduce their methane footprint while operating more efficiently and improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall Bio is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall Bio is reducing methane and addressing the single fastest way to slow global warming, visit www.windfall.bio.​

Contacts

Megan Nealon for Windfall Bio

V2 Communications

windfallbio@v2comms.com