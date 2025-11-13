Windfall Bio’s FOUNDATION Outperforms Traditional Non-synthetic Fertilizer in New Field Trial

Lettuce field trial confirms FOUNDATION’s superior agronomic performance over conventional feather meal, delivering a 23–34% yield boost

On par with premium soy hydrolysate, FOUNDATION provides growers with a cost-effective and high-performing alternative that increases profitability

A nitrogen- and amino acid–rich profile, FOUNDATION enhances both soil and plant health, making it more efficient and environmentally friendly than other fertilizers



SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, today announced strong results from a new field trial with its organic FOUNDATION fertilizer. The trial confirmed that FOUNDATION delivers significantly higher yields than conventional feather meal while matching the performance of premium amino acid-based soy hydrolysate—providing growers and suppliers with a cost-effective, high-performing alternative that supports both crop yields and soil health.

Conducted by an independent agricultural research team at Ag Metrics Group in Santa Maria, CA, the trial evaluated Romaine lettuce. The trial results found that FOUNDATION increased yields by 23–34% over feather meal, based on both total crop weight and the size of the lettuce heads, and performed as well as expensive, often imported, soy hydrolysate. Directly translating to a significant increase in market value and grower economics, FOUNDATION offers a powerful new tool for an industry focused on reducing input costs while driving sustainable and efficient farming practices.

“These field trials are critical proof points that validate years of research from our skilled team of scientists and agronomists,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “FOUNDATION represents a scalable, affordable, and high-performing option to an industry facing rising input costs. We are excited to be working with partners across multiple industries to help meet the growing global demand for high-quality, non-synthetic fertilizers.”

Produced through Windfall’s proprietary mems platform, which transforms methane from a variety of gas streams, FOUNDATION fertilizer delivers a unique combination of fast-acting and slow-release nitrogen for sustained plant nourishment with high Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE) and reduced runoff and groundwater penetration compared to synthetic fertilizers. Ideal for specialty and high-value crops, its amino acid-rich profile enhances plant nutrient uptake, metabolism, and stress tolerance, while promoting beneficial soil microbes and supporting long-term soil health. FOUNDATION is non-animal-derived, inherently pathogen-free, and water-soluble, making it especially well-suited for the production of vegetables and leafy greens.

FOUNDATION is officially OMRI Listed® for organic use under USDA National Organic Program standards and has undergone prior testing to validate the product’s effectiveness as a reliable nitrogen source. In addition to Romaine lettuce, the company is conducting trials for tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and cold-season lettuce to demonstrate its broader market potential. Windfall is actively engaging with potential partners, including growers, fertilizer distributors, sustainability-focused CPGs, and retailers, and is providing large samples of its fertilizer to its intended partners.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio captures and transforms waste methane into value. The company’s nature-based solution harnesses natural microbes known as mems to convert methane from any source and of any concentration into valuable outputs, such as high-value organic fertilizer and improved air and soil quality. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall is transforming methane from a costly liability into a powerful tool for efficiency and profitability, visit www.windfall.bio.

