Lingokids Launches ‘Lessons’: New Guided Courses that Prove 90% Effective in Improving Children's Skill Learning Abilities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the #1 early learning app for kids, launched “Lessons”, a new section within its app designed to provide a guided learning experience across different subjects. “Lessons” offers the most structured and educational journey within the Lingokids ecosystem to date while maintaining the company's signature Playlearning™ methodology, helping kids learn while having fun.

Key Features of Lessons

“Lessons” currently cover three main subjects: Literacy, Math and English as a Secondary Language. These subjects are organized by levels, including Preschool Readiness, Kindergarten Readiness, and 1st Grade Readiness and each lesson covers several subtopics such as shapes, phonics, counting, numbers, animals, or daily routines, among many others. Each Lesson guides children through a complete learning cycle, starting with an initial diagnostic, followed by 8-10 engaging units of videos and games, and concluding with a revision unit and summative assessment to measure progress.

“Lessons” are designed for self-paced learning, allowing children to work through each lesson over 1-2 weeks, depending on their individual schedules and learning speeds. The environment is 100% ad-free and safe, encouraging independent exploration and learning. Created by leading educational experts, Lessons align with both US Curriculum standards and the CEFR framework.

Lingokids’ internal research shows that:

90% of children who have completed a lesson show skill improvement when comparing their initial and final assessments.

Active and continued engagement with “Lessons” has been robust, demonstrating their effectiveness in capturing and maintaining children's interest.

“With “Lessons”, we’ve combined structured learning with the engaging Playlearning™ methodology, creating a powerful educational tool. The 90% skill improvement rate highlights the success of this method. “Lessons” go beyond traditional teaching—they inspire a genuine love for learning that will benefit children throughout their lives,” said Rhona Anne Dick, Education & Child Development Lead at Lingokids.

Lingokids Lessons Content Breakdown

Preschool Readiness: Focuses on building foundational skills, with math lessons covering topics like 2D shapes and counting from 1 to 10, art lessons on colors, and literacy lessons introducing the lowercase alphabet.

Kindergarten Readiness: Expands on preschool foundations, covering social skills like emotional understanding and science topics such as space and weather. Literacy lessons broaden to adjectives, verbs, phonics, and the uppercase alphabet.

1st Grade Readiness: Explores more advanced topics like animal science and introduces basic engineering concepts. Math moves forward to cover addition and subtraction.

English Vocabulary: Features a range of vocabulary lessons on themes like transport, family, safari animals, and school-related topics, all designed to align with children’s everyday experiences.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an educational tech and media company dedicated to transforming the way children learn traditional and modern life skills. Through its unique Playlearning™ approach, Lingokids provides engaging, interactive learning experiences, empowering children to lead their own educational journeys. Launched in 2015, Lingokids has become a trusted platform for over 95 million families worldwide, offering the award-winning Lingokids app, podcasts, videos, and more.

@Lingokids.