Vishay Intertechnology High Energy Inrush Current Limiting PTC Thermistors Increase Performance in Active Charge and Discharge Circuits

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of inrush current limiting positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistors. Designed to increase performance in active charge and discharge circuits for automotive and industrial applications, Vishay BCcomponents PTCEL High Energy series devices combine maximum energy handling to 340 J — five times higher than competing devices at high ambient temperatures — with a wide range of resistance at 25 °C (R 25 ) values and high voltage capabilities.

Featuring R 25 values from 150 Ω to 1.5 k Ω, the thermistors released today enable increased efficiency and high maximum voltages of 1200 V DC. The devices offer high energy handling capabilities at higher ambient temperatures — 180 J at 85 °C and 130 J at 105 °C — allowing designers to save space and lower costs by utilizing fewer components in their circuits. With their high switching temperature and operation to +105 °C, the PTCEL High Energy series offers a heat capacity to 2.6 J/K for all resistance values.

AEC-Q200 qualified and self-protecting — with no risk of over-heating — the thermistors provide current limitation and overload protection in AC/DC and DC/DC converters; DC-Link, battery management, and emergency discharge circuits; on-board chargers; home energy storage systems; heat pumps; motor drives; and welding equipment. For these applications, the devices withstand > 100 000 inrush power cycles and are highly resilient against non-switching peak power up to 25 kW.

The PTCEL High Energy series barium titanate thermistors consist of a ceramic pellet soldered between two tinned CCS wires and coated with a UL 94 V-0 compliant high temperature silicone lacquer. The devices are available in tape on reel packaging and can be automatically handled by pick and place equipment for lower placement costs. The thermistors offer a standard leadwire pitch of 10 mm, with leadwire pitches of 5.0 mm and 7.5 mm also available. SPICE and 3D models for the RoHS-compliant devices are available.

Device Specification Table:

Part number PTCEL67R R 25 () 150 to 1500 R 25 tolerance (%) 30 Max. AC voltage (V RMS ) 460 to 800 Max. DC voltage (V DC ) 650 to 1200 Maximum energy (J) @ 25 °C 340 Heat capacity (J/K) 2.6 Lead pitch (mm) 5.0, 7.5, 10.0



Samples and production quantities of the PTCEL High Energy series thermistors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

