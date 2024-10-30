HP Equips Partners for the AI Era with New Amplify AI Program

Accelerates partner ability to drive customer AI adoption with innovative tools

Unveils HP Amplify AI, a persona-based program to enhance partners’ ability to drive AI outcomes

Introduces advanced AI-powered tools to enhance sales, partner, and customer experiences

Provides greater global access to AI MasterClass training with localized content

Expands HP Business Partner Program globally to engage broader partner ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced a new HP Amplify program for partners, HP Amplify AI. HP Amplify AI is a customizable program designed to boost partner capabilities in achieving positive AI outcomes offering AI guidance, tools, resources, training, and certification. Other enhancements unveiled today include new AI-powered tools, availability of refreshed HP Future Ready AI MasterClass content in multiple languages, and global expansion of the HP Business Partner Program.

“HP is at the forefront of the future of work, delivering trusted experiences that empower growth and focus on meaningful tasks. As AI transforms industries, we are committed to supporting our partners with AI knowledge, certification, and tools,” said Kobi Elbaz, SVP and General Manager, Global Channel, Sales Innovation and Operations at HP. “Collaboration with our partners fuels growth and enhances capabilities, leading to more meaningful customer experiences and outcomes."

Empowering Partners to Drive AI Adoption and Sales

With worldwide AI spending expected to reach 632 billion by 2028, partners are exploring opportunities to drive AI adoption both within their own businesses and to help their customers increase productivity by focusing on high-value work. With a history of innovation, strategic partnerships with leading software and hardware providers, and a legacy of trust spanning over eight decades, HP is uniquely positioned to lead in the era of artificial intelligence.

To support partners in their increasingly AI-centric advisory role to customers, HP is launching HP Amplify AI, a persona-based program tailored to enhance partners’ unique capabilities and drive AI outcomes. Launching on November 1, 2024, this new program will include HP Amplify AI HUB, a centralized resource for AI training, certification, and tools, offering role-based opportunities to help partners sell AI devices and solutions more effectively.

On top of a comprehensive suite of assets, eligible partners can benefit from coaching and practical use cases that illustrate how AI PCs can improve productivity and drive positive outcomes for customers. Partners can gain certification opportunities and recognition for HP AI proficiency and AI-powered sales tools to track their progress. By developing the necessary AI credentials, partners can support customers on their AI journey and future-proof their businesses with AI-powered products and solutions. The initial rollout of HP Amplify AI will begin worldwide on November 1, 2024.

Additionally, as refresh cycles present a significant opportunity for partners and customers to prepare for future AI advancements, HP is also delivering targeted sales resources to foster the adoption of HP AI products and solutions while driving business growth for partners and their customers.

Improving Partner Experiences and Productivity

Creating better outcomes and experiences starts with driving operational productivity. This quarter, HP is rolling out an AI Chatbot to answer queries and guide partners through the HP Partner Portal, making it easier to find information quickly. In addition, HP is improving collaboration with faster pricing turnaround times using the AI-powered Configured Price Quote (CPQ) platform, available in 108 countries.

In May, HP released the HP Future Ready AI MasterClass AI training and certification program to help HP employees and HP Amplify partners gain a competitive edge. The program offers tailored role-based online training for sales representatives, account managers and technical consultants. Over the past six months, more than 12,000 users have enrolled in the AI MasterClass, surpassing expectations. In response to increased adoption, HP has rolled out refreshed content available in new languages allowing users globally to augment their expertise and capabilities to stay ahead in the rapidly changing AI landscape.

Engaging a Broader Ecosystem

The award-winning HP Amplify program drives partner development through a simplified global structure, rewarding performance, collaboration, and capabilities. To provide a clear path to membership, HP has expanded the HP Business Partner Program globally by taking on a larger community of non-HP Amplify partners and boosting SMB growth via Distributors.

The HP Business Partner Program offers partner accreditation, brand visibility, and streamlined processes for superior customer experiences. Participants will benefit from quick onboarding, and a consistent global digital experience with instant pricing, product details, training materials, and sales and marketing resources.

