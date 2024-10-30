Houston Zoo Partners with BlueSprig to Enhance Inclusivity for Families with Autism

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity, the Houston Zoo has partnered with BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc. (BlueSprig) to create a more welcoming environment for visitors with autism or sensory sensitivities, ensuring that families can fully enjoy their experiences at the zoo.

BlueSprig, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services for children with autism, aims to "change the world for children with autism." Its expertise is invaluable in tailoring the zoo's offerings to better accommodate the needs of these families. Clinical experts from BlueSprig have actively engaged with zoo staff to discuss strategies for making major events, such as Zoo Boo and Zoo Lights, more sensory-friendly. This includes adapting activities, signage and sensory guides to support visitors in navigating the zoo in a comfortable manner.

“We strive to make the Houston Zoo a destination and place of unforgettable experiences for everyone, and by implementing recommendations for Zoo Boo and Zoo Lights, we hope to build an even more inclusive space that welcomes those with sensory challenges,” said Adrian Cavazos, Assistant Vice President, Business Operations at Houston Zoo. “BlueSprig is a local expert in this space. Their expertise and recommendations have been invaluable for helping us continue to make the zoo the best part of everyone’s day.”

To facilitate this partnership, BlueSprig's clinical leadership conducted a comprehensive tour of the zoo with Houston Zoo staff, gaining insights into the layout and identifying areas for improvement. The recommendations provided aim to enhance the sensory experience for all guests, making the zoo a more inviting destination for those with autism.

This collaboration comes on the heels of the Houston Zoo achieving the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC certification reflects the zoo’s commitment to providing an inclusive experience, having undergone autism-specific training that incorporates insights from clinical experts and autistic individuals alike.

“We commend the Houston Zoo for seeking out expert opinions on how to make a welcoming environment for children with autism,” said Sharyn Kerr, Chief Strategy Officer of BlueSprig. “We’re happy to assist business partners across the country, and it was great to work with one that is in our own backyard.”

Together, the Houston Zoo and BlueSprig are hopeful that their partnership will significantly enhance the experience for families with autism, especially during upcoming festive holiday events. By prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility, they are setting a new standard for community spaces, ensuring that all families feel welcome and engaged during their visits.

About BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider of ABA treatment with 170+ locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.