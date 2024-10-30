SessionGuardian and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Continuous Identity Assurance to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SessionGuardian, a leading provider of advanced biometric security solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SessionGuardian’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s innovative continuous identity assurance and data protection solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft enables us to leverage its extensive reseller network to bring our biometric solutions to a wider Public Sector audience, ensuring secure, end-user privacy and efficient operations," said Cristina Roa, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at SessionGuardian. “Our solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of remote and hybrid environments, offering a layer of protection that maintains the integrity of sensitive data throughout an entire user session.”

SessionGuardian secures remote access with continuous identity assurance, ensuring that only authorized users can access and view sensitive information throughout their sessions. Additionally, SessionGuardian prevents the capture of data, including screenshots of the information being viewed. This technology integrates seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, providing a robust layer of security without disrupting user experience.

With the increasing prevalence of remote, hybrid and third-party workers accessing agency data, organizations must ensure that only authorized individuals can view sensitive data during an end-user’s session and prevent any data capture, including screenshots. SessionGuardian provides the only end-user privacy compliance solution designed to secure the entire active session for off premises workers.

“Integrating SessionGuardian’s solutions into our portfolio is a transformative addition for Carahsoft,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This partnership enhances Carahsoft’s and our reseller partners’ ability to offer solutions that protect work environments and safeguard sensitive data. By incorporating SessionGuardian’s advanced technology, we are better equipped to meet the cybersecurity needs of our customers.”

SessionGuardian’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or SessionGuardian@carahsoft.com.

SessionGuardian is the global leader in Continuous Identity Assurance and Data Protection. Our suite of products, including SessionGuardian VDI, SessionGuardian Web, SessionGuardian Mobile, and SessionGuardian Desktop, provide comprehensive security solutions to protect sensitive data in today's dynamic work environments including work from home and third-party partner access. For more information, visit www.sessionguardian.com.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

