Magic Empire Global Limited Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

| Source: Magic Empire Global Limited Magic Empire Global Limited

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Empire Global Limited (“MEGL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEGL), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Overview:

 Revenue increased by approximately 26.9% from approximately HK$6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$7.7 million (US$1.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024
   
 Net income decreased by approximately 13.6% from approximately HK$0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$0.6 million (US$80,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024
   

Six Month Financial Results Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue. Revenue increased by approximately 26.9% from approximately HK$6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$7.7 million (US$1.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Hong Kong capital markets and the general economic environment in Hong Kong remained difficult. In view of the market conditions of Hong Kong market, we diversified our business to explore projects of listing in other key capital markets such as the United States and we completed two financial advisory projects for clients pursuing listing on Nasdaq and our revenue from financial and independent advisory services significantly increased from approximately HK$0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$6.9 million (US$0.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Revenue from compliance advisory services decreased from approximately HK$1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$0.5 million (US$59,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to completion of several of our compliance advisory projects during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the decrease in the number of new IPOs in the Hong Kong market.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 27.6% from approximately HK$7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$9.2 million (US$1.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to (i) increase in staff costs resulting from increase in payroll and bonus to our staff; (ii) increase in travelling, accommodation and entertainment expenses due to increase in travelling for business development initiatives; and (iii) increase in depreciation charge.

Other income, net. Other net income increased by approximately 13.7% from approximately HK$1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$2.1 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to the increase in interest income resulting from the increase in average cash balance.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense was nil for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (six months ended June 30, 2023: nil) as we have available tax losses brought forward.

Net income. Net income decreased by 13.6% from approximately HK$0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$0.6 million (US$80,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by increase in revenue.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted EPS were approximately HK$0.03 (US$0.004) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to HK$0.04 per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

About Magic Empire Global Limited

Magic Empire Global Limited is a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services. Its service offerings mainly comprise (i) IPO sponsorship services; (ii) financial advisory and independent financial advisory services; (iii) compliance advisory services; and (iv) underwriting services. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.meglmagic.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK$ amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.8083 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Hong Kong:

Magic Empire Global Limited
Ms. Vivien Tai
Tel: +852 3577 8770
E-mail: meglir@giraffecap.com 

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  As of 
  December 31,
2023		  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		 
  HK$  HK$  US$ 
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash  92,407,813   92,659,337   11,866,775 
Accounts receivable  2,302,436   1,656,000   212,082 
Interest receivables  449,550   346,457   44,370 
Deposits and prepayments  1,096,249   1,055,783   135,213 
             
Total current assets  96,256,048   95,717,577   12,258,440 
             
Non-current assets:            
Property and equipment, net  1,695,006   1,504,509   192,681 
Right-of-use assets  1,658,382   710,735   91,023 
Long-term investment  38,647,738   38,647,738   4,949,571 
             
Total non-current assets  42,001,126   40,862,982   5,233,275 
Total assets  138,257,174   136,580,559   17,491,715 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accruals and other payables  1,079,000   263,003   33,682 
Contract liabilities  1,164,000   664,000   85,038 
Operating lease liabilities  1,746,317   757,717   97,040 
             
Total current liabilities  3,989,317   1,684,720   215,760 
             
Total liabilities  3,989,317   1,684,720   215,760 
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, and 20,256,099 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024 respectively  15,826   15,826   2,027 
Additional paid-in capital  138,662,858   138,662,858   17,758,393 
Accumulated deficits  (4,410,827)  (3,782,845)  (484,465)
Total shareholders’ equity  134,267,857   134,895,839   17,275,955 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  138,257,174   136,580,559   17,491,715 

  

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  For the six months ended 
  June 30,
2023		  June 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		 
  HK$  HK$  US$ 
REVENUE  6,081,430   7,719,600   988,640 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES:            
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (7,230,225)  (9,224,710)  (1,181,399)
Total operating expenses  (7,230,225)  (9,224,710)  (1,181,399)
             
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  (1,148,795)  (1,505,110)  (192,759)
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)            
Interest income  1,957,509   2,166,502   277,461 
Other expenses  (81,527)  (33,410)  (4,279)
Total other income, net  1,875,982   2,133,092   273,182 
             
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  727,187   627,982   80,423 
INCOME TAX EXPENSES  -   -   - 
NET INCOME  727,187   627,982   80,423 
             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES            
Basic and diluted  20,256,099   20,256,099   20,256,099 
             
EARNINGS PER SHARE            
Basic and diluted  0.04   0.03   0.004 

Tags

Magic Empire Global Limited NASDAQ: MEGL financial services provider First Half 2023 Unaudited Financial Results