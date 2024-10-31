Accounting for International Operations CPE Update Conference: Hear from Experts from the Big Four (ONLINE EVENT: December 18-19, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting for International Operations CPE Update 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From financial accounting, to treasury, to tax, to operations, to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in the industry and experts from the Big Four.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

Explore the practical considerations related to hedging

Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:25 - Expanding Internationally

Foreign Currency Translation

Consolidation

Leases

Revenue

Other Key Accounting Considerations in International Operations

10:25 - 10:35 - Break

10:35 - 12:05 - Operational Considerations for International Expansion

Reporting

Integration

Budgeting

Centralizing accounting function

Practical Examples

12:05 - 12:15 - Break

12:15 - 1:30 - Human Capital Challenges

Local compliance issues

Where others stumble

1:30 - 2:00 - Lunch Break

2:00 - 3:15 - Fraud and FCPA Update

Fraud Risk Universe

Defining Terms

Top FCPA Enforcement Actions

FCPA Statistics and Analysis

Case Studies

Key Impacts to Corporate Compliance Programs

10 Elements to an Effective Compliance Program

What is Third-Party Fraud?

Identifying Corruption Risks

Channel Partner Risks

3:15 - 3:25 - Break

3:25 - 4:55 - Internal Control Considerations

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:20 - Taking Treasury Across Borders

Market trends and insights

challenges for treasury

Tools and strategies to manage international operations

Treasury centralization

10:20 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 11:55 - Navigating Tax Issues

Going Global Tax Concepts including Permanent Establishment, Withholding Tax, VAT, Goods and Service Tax, Foreign Branch, Controlled Foreign Corporation

US Tax Recent Guidance

Transfer Pricing and Europe Update including Digital Services Tax, Digital Economy - OECD Proposals, Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive

Examples

11:55 - 12:40 - Lunch

12:40 - 2:10 - GEN AI

Use cases in finance and accounting

Practical examples

What's on the horizon

2:10 - 2:15 - Break

2:15 - 3:55 - Should We Be Hedging? If So, Now What

Reference Rate Reform (ASC 848)

Currency Accounting Risks (ASC 830)

Hedging Currency Risk (ASC 815)

Hedge Accounting Update

ERP Issues

Speakers

Oscar Palacio CFGI, Partner - Business Transformation

CFGI, Partner - Business Transformation Garrett Vinett Connor Group, Senior Manager - Technical Accounting

Connor Group, Senior Manager - Technical Accounting Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, LLC ?President and Founder

Hedge Trackers, LLC ?President and Founder Robin Rasmussen KPMG, ? Partner, Global HR & Payroll Strategy

KPMG, ? Partner, Global HR & Payroll Strategy Karla Baumler KPMG, ? Global HR COE Director

KPMG, ? Global HR COE Director Herwig Felber Ernst & Young, Senior Manager Forensics and Integrity Services

Ernst & Young, Senior Manager Forensics and Integrity Services Mary Xu Grant Thornton, Managing Director, International Tax

Grant Thornton, Managing Director, International Tax Melanie Tuttle Deloitte, ?Manager, National Office Accounting & Reporting Services

Deloitte, ?Manager, National Office Accounting & Reporting Services Melissa Araszewski Ernst & Young, ?Global Treasury Services, Manager

Ernst & Young, ?Global Treasury Services, Manager Matt Lepley Connor Group, Director

Connor Group, Director Aaron Hess Grant Thornton, Manager, International Tax

Grant Thornton, Manager, International Tax Jamie Tolles Ernst & Young, Senior Manager - Cybersecurity

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73ib4w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.