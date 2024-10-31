Cyber A.I. Group Featured in The Silicon Review Highlighting CyberAI’s Strategic Global Expansion

MIAMI and NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the acquisition of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, has been featured in The Silicon Review as one of the top companies to watch.

The Silicon Review features the Company’s leadership in addressing emerging Cybersecurity threats and its rapid expansion plans across key global markets. CyberAI's unique value proposition—combining cutting-edge AI technology with a growth-driven Buy & Build business model—aligns with The Silicon Review’s focus on disruptive tech companies and leaders shaping the future of their industries.

Cyber A.I. Group, founded by A.J. Cervantes, Jr. and led by CEO Walter Hughes, is a fundamentals-driven business model merging next-generation Cybersecurity technology with traditional IT services companies on an international basis. The Company’s innovative "Buy-and-Build" strategy targets profitable and stable IT consulting firms and transforms them into Cybersecurity powerhouses.

“CyberAI’s global expansion strategy is both ambitious and meticulously planned,” stated Mr. Hughes. “We are targeting regions that are poised for rapid digital growth, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each of these markets presents unique challenges and opportunities, and we are developing tailored approaches to ensure our success. This includes forming strategic partnerships with local firms and hiring regional experts who understand the intricacies of each market. Our approach is not just about expansion—it is about sustainable growth that respects the global landscape and positions CyberAI as a leader in the Cybersecurity industry.”

The article from The Silicon Review also highlights the role of veteran capital markets executive A.J. Cervantes, Jr. as the driving force behind Cyber A.I. Group's strategy and vision. As the Company’s Chairman and Founder, Mr. Cervantes focuses on leading the firm’s acquisition and financing strategies.

Mr. Cervantes noted, “We are positioning CyberAI to become a major player in the global Cybersecurity industry, aiming to scale our operations in key markets worldwide. With CyberAI, we are emphasizing not only innovation, but the strong positioning of the Company for an IPO on Euronext Paris with prospective cross-border listings on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.”

The full article on The Silicon Review can be viewed here:

https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/cyberai-group-rigorous-analysis-emerging-trends-market

You can also read the PDF Version here:

https://cyberaigroup.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/CyberAI_group-5th.pdf

The Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is a business and technology-focused magazine that features insights and profiles on industry leaders, innovative companies, and emerging trends in technology. It covers a wide range of topics, from AI and Cybersecurity to cloud computing and leadership strategies. The magazine provides in-depth analysis, helping companies and professionals stay updated on market shifts and best practices. For more information, please visit: thesiliconreview.com.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide Cybersecurity and IT services firms. CyberAI is pursuing a highly proactive “Buy & Build” strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence markets. The Company has developed an active pipeline of 300+ perspective acquisitions which are in various stages of analysis. The Company’s initial target is to acquire multiple companies representing aggregate revenues annualizing $100 million. CyberAI's business model is focused on the acquisition and consolidation of IT services companies worldwide with proven ability in broad conventional technology services with strong cash flow and enhance performance through A.I.-driven Cybersecurity initiatives. This emphasis on conventional companies with strong revenues and EBITDA distinguishes CyberAI from the explosion of A.I. startups that may be pinning their future on a single technological breakthrough which may never materialize. This “Buy & Build” strategy provides CyberAI with the maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management for moving into new fields and addressing fast moving market opportunities. For additional information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io.

