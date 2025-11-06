Cyber A.I. Group to Attend The World AI Expo Dubai 2025

LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, announced today that its management team will attend The World AI Expo Dubai 2025, taking place November 21–22, 2025, at the Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The World AI Expo Dubai 2025 is a premier global technology conference bringing together visionaries, innovators and changemakers from more than 20 countries. Designed as a hub for collaboration, innovation and thought leadership, the summit explores how emerging technologies are transforming industries, societies and the global economy. Additional details can be found at: https://worldaiexpo.io

CyberAI’s attendance underscores its expanding footprint in the Middle East as the Company advances toward the closing of its previously announced acquisition in Abu Dhabi and broadens its portfolio of six patent-pending AI-driven solutions focused on advanced Cybersecurity, predictive analytics and autonomous network defense.

“We view the Middle East as one of the most dynamic and high-growth markets for Artificial Intelligence and digital infrastructure,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of Cyber A.I. Group. “Our participation in The World AI Expo Dubai allows us to connect with regional innovators and policymakers as we strengthen our operational presence in Abu Dhabi and scale our next-generation AI technologies across emerging markets. CyberAI’s mission is to help enterprises and companies in diverse industries harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to enhance Cybersecurity, resilience and economic opportunity across the region.”

CyberAI continues to execute its international M&A and innovation strategy to integrate advanced AI and Cybersecurity capabilities within high-demand global markets. The Company’s growing IP portfolio and planned Abu Dhabi expansion reinforce its commitment to developing intelligent, secure and scalable technologies that address the evolving challenges of digital transformation.

Management will be available for meetings in Dubai during the conference. Interested parties may contact the Company at: corporate@cyberaigroup.io

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”), US, and its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Cyber A.I. Group Ltd., are a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI’s innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company’s technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today’s digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI’s commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding growth plans, acquisitions, product commercialization, integration and prospective capital-markets activities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CyberAI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

